Jamie Foxx health update provided by Kevin Hart: ‘There is a lot of progression’

Jamie Foxx's personal message to the public comes three weeks after the actor suffered a "medical complication" that left him hospitalized in Georgia.

Minimal information on Foxx's condition has been revealed, but Foxx's friend Kevin Hart gave fans an update during a new interview.

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation," Hart shared on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "Everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt. So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situation he's in and get back home."

"To my knowledge, there is a lot of progression," Hart went on. "My love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He's needed. He's necessary. I know that he knows that… I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry, an outpour of support in this regard, so I can only hope that it continues."

"I'm very um, fortunate to… have the relationship that I have with Jamie and to be able to just check him, and stuff like that," he said.

"So, you know they're being tight and for reasons just about where he is, because Jamie's always been a private person, to a certain degree," he added.

In a post shared to his Instagram on Wednesday, Foxx acknowledged his gratitude for the ongoing support, writing, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," along with praying hands, red heart and fox emojis.

A slew of celebrities commented on the post, offering their own well-wishes to the mega-star.

Ellen DeGeneres wrote, "I’m sending love to you every single day." Foxx's co-star from the film "Baby Driver," Ansel Elgort, emotionally added, "You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it."

Jeremy Renner, who recently suffered several life-threatening injuries when he was run over by a snow plow in January, commented, "Sending you strength and love."

Foxx separately thanked pal Nick Cannon in his Instagram stories after it was announced that he and Kelly Osbourne would be taking over Foxx's hosting duties on the Fox show "Beat Shazam." Foxx co-hosts the program with his daughter Corinne, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline.

"'Beat Shazam' has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," a statement from the show read. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as a guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ.

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciated Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."