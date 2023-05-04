Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx health update provided by Kevin Hart: ‘There is a lot of progression’

Three weeks after his 'medical complication,' Foxx took to Instagram to thank his fans for their love and support

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Jamie Foxx's personal message to the public comes three weeks after the actor suffered a "medical complication" that left him hospitalized in Georgia. 

Minimal information on Foxx's condition has been revealed, but Foxx's friend Kevin Hart gave fans an update during a new interview.

"I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation," Hart shared on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "Everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt. So in this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situation he's in and get back home."

"To my knowledge, there is a lot of progression," Hart went on. "My love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He's needed. He's necessary. I know that he knows that… I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry, an outpour of support in this regard, so I can only hope that it continues."

JAMIE FOXX REPORTEDLY STILL HOSPITALIZED AS FRIEND BEGS FOR PRAYERS

Jamie Foxx gives a cool pout on the carpet, wearing a white button down and grey suit

Three weeks after suffering an unknown medical complication, Jamie Foxx posted to Instagram to thank fans for the support. (Frazer Harrison)

"I'm very um, fortunate to… have the relationship that I have with Jamie and to be able to just check him, and stuff like that," he said.

"So, you know they're being tight and for reasons just about where he is, because Jamie's always been a private person, to a certain degree," he added.

Kevin Hart wearing a black t-shirt and pants points to Jamie Foxx in a black suit and tie as they smile for a picture at an event

Kevin Hart shared he wasn't privy to the "exact details" of Jamie Foxx's condition, but that he was improving. (Michael Kovac/WireImage)

JAMIE FOXX: FIVE THINGS YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT THE ACADEMY-AWARD WINNING STAR

In a post shared to his Instagram on Wednesday, Foxx acknowledged his gratitude for the ongoing support, writing, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," along with praying hands, red heart and fox emojis.

A slew of celebrities commented on the post, offering their own well-wishes to the mega-star.

Ellen DeGeneres wrote, "I’m sending love to you every single day." Foxx's co-star from the film "Baby Driver," Ansel Elgort, emotionally added, "You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it."

Jeremy Renner, who recently suffered several life-threatening injuries when he was run over by a snow plow in January, commented, "Sending you strength and love."

Jamie Foxx smiles on the carpet in a black shirt in Los Angeles

Jamie Foxx reportedly remains in a hospital as he recovers. (Frazer Harrison)

Foxx separately thanked pal Nick Cannon in his Instagram stories after it was announced that he and Kelly Osbourne would be taking over Foxx's hosting duties on the Fox show "Beat Shazam." Foxx co-hosts the program with his daughter Corinne, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. 

Jamie Foxx reposted an Instagram Story from his daughter Corinne that she reposted from the Beat Shazam account, where he thanked Nick Cannon for stepping in as host in his absence

Jamie Foxx shared his appreciation for Nick Cannon on his Instagram story. (Jamie Foxx/ Instagram)

"'Beat Shazam' has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," a statement from the show read. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as a guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ.

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciated Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

