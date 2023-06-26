Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Foxx is 'resting' and 'well,' says former co-star: 'He's going to be back'

Foxx suffered from a 'medical complication' in April

By Emily Trainham | Fox News
Jamie Foxx suffered a still-unnamed health issue over two months ago, and his fans are still unclear on what happened or exactly how he is doing.

While the people who know him still are not giving out specific details, former co-star Porscha Coleman is offering an update on his general health, as well as some upcoming projects she knows he has planned.

Coleman, who starred alongside Foxx in the 2021 series "Dad You're Embarrassing Me," spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 BET Awards, saying, "I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well."

"One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy," she continued. "If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low."

A split image of Porscha Coleman and Jamie Foxx

Porscha Coleman, left, and Jamie Foxx acted together in the TV series "Dad You're Embarrassing Me." (Leon Bennett/WireImage/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."

Speaking on her time acting with Foxx, she recalled, "As I said, Foxx is somebody that I've always looked up to, and he's just a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever's on the paper he's not going to do. So, you have to understand and be prepared; when Jamie is going somewhere you better go right there with him!"

Jamie Foxx has not revealed details of his medical complication

Jamie Foxx has still not revealed what happened to him in April. (Getty Images)

She added, "So, I look forward to seeing him. I know he's doing great and he'll be back, trust and believe. He got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I'm excited. I love you Foxx!"

One of his upcoming projects has already been announced – his daughter Corinne Foxx has announced that next year, the father-daughter duo will be hosting a new game show called "We Are Family" on the Fox network.

The two already host a Fox game show called "Beat Shazam," although Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne are temporarily taking over hosting duties for them as he recovers.

Nick Cannon in a pink hat, a white tank top and large chain smiles at Jamie Foxx who has his fist in the air wearing a blue collared shirt

Nick Cannon, left, took over for Jamie Foxx to host "Beat Shazam." (Johnny Louis/WireImage)

As far as his health, we know much less.

Nearly a month after the actor was reportedly hospitalized, he broke his silence on the "medical complication" via a post shared to Instagram.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," Foxx wrote in the May 3 post. He included prayer hand emoji, a red heart and a fox emoji.

Corinne gave fans another update on the actor's health May 12.

Jamie Foxx and his daughter

Jamie Foxx, right, and his daughter Corinne are very close, with Corinne giving updates on her father's health. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."

She also said that he was up and playing pickleball, although on May 15, Foxx's family members were photographed visiting a rehabilitation center in Chicago.

Jamie Foxx red carpet

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in a rehabilitation center in Chicago. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Around that same time, Mike Tyson, who has ties to Foxx because the actor is set to play the boxer in an upcoming biopic, claimed that he had heard that Foxx had had a stroke.

It is important to add that after saying this, Tyson also said, "I have no idea what happened to him." He also said of the "medical complication" that "If we don't know by now, they don't want us to know."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

