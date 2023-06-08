Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx rep says hospitalization not caused by COVID vaccine: report

Foxx's rep gave health update after actor experienced a 'medical complication' in April

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
A representative for Jamie Foxx has addressed an independent journalist's claim that a COVID vaccine booster led to the "medical complication" that landed the actor in the hospital.

The rep said the report is "completely inaccurate" in a statement to NBC News. Representatives for Foxx did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A.J. Benza, a celebrity reporter once famous on the New York tabloid scene, first made the assertion during his May 30 appearance on "Ask Dr. Drew."

Benza told Dr. Drew that he had a source "inside" the room with Foxx who told him the "Django Unchained" actor was left "partially paralyzed and blind" after being "pressured" into getting the COVID booster shot ahead of filming a new movie.

JAMIE FOXX MYSTERY ILLNESS: TIMELINE OF ‘DJANGO UNCHAINED’ STAR'S HEALTH SCARE

Jamie Foxx has not revealed details of his medical complication

Jamie Foxx's rep addressed a rumor that the actor's medical complication is connected to the COVID vaccine booster. (Getty Images)

According to Benza's unnamed source, Foxx developed a clot "in his brain after he got the shot."

Foxx, whose condition was first announced by his daughter Corinne Foxx in early April, broke his silence in May, but has yet to directly discuss any details of his health or recovery.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," Foxx wrote in the May 3 post. He included the prayer hands emoji, a red heart and a fox emoji.

Jamie Foxx and his daughter

Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne, first announced the star's "medical complication" in April. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx gives a cool pout on the carpet, wearing a white button down and grey suit

Three weeks after suffering an unknown "medical complication," Jamie Foxx posted to Instagram to thank fans for their support. (Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)

After several unsubstantiated rumors surfaced about his condition, Foxx's daughter updated fans on the actor's health in mid-May, saying he had been home for weeks and had even played pickleball during his recovery.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote at the time.

"It’s all lies," Benza told Dr. Drew about updates that had come from Foxx's camp.  

Jamie Foxx's relatives were spotted leaving a medical facility in Chicago on May 15.

At the time of the medical complication, Foxx was filming the Netflix movie "Back in Action" alongside Cameron Diaz. Production has continued on the film using a body double for Foxx.

