Jamie Foxx says mysterious hospitalization began with 'bad headache,' actor can't 'remember anything'

Jamie Foxx gave what details he could remember of the medical incident he endured last year that left him hospitalized for more than two weeks.

The Oscar-winning actor chatted with concerned fans outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, where he attempted to provide answers about what happened when he suffered a "medical complication" more than one year ago.

"Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil," Foxx said before snapping his fingers. "I was gone for 20 days."

Corinne Foxx revealed on April 12 that her father was recovering from a medical complication. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote on social media at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx has yet to disclose the medical condition he suffered.

"I don't remember anything," Jamie said to the fans at the restaurant. "So they told me – I'm in Atlanta – they told me, my sister and my daughter, they took me to the first doctor and they said… ‘nah,’ gave me a cortisone shot.

"The next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there.' I won't say it on camera, I won't say it on camera. But it was …" Foxx said as he nodded his head in deep thought.

Foxx's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

He's since slowly made his way back into the public eye with the support of his friends and family.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he said in an Instagram post shared in July. "I know a lot of people were waiting, or wanting to hear updates, and to be honest with you – I just didn't want you to see me like that."

He became emotional thinking of all the love he received in one of his darkest times and said the last few months have been "tough."

"I've been sick, man, but now, I've got my legs under me, so you're going to see me out," he said. "I'm here on Earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God."

The Grammy winner has eight projects slated for the future, according to IMDb, and wrapped filming on "Back in Action" last year after production was halted following his medical scare. The film also marks Cameron Diaz's return to the silver screen after her last starring role in 2014, where she worked alongside Foxx in "Annie."

The long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic has been in the works for nearly a decade, and was initially revealed as a feature film before taking on a TV movie structure. Tyson will serve as an executive producer with Foxx, in addition to Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

Foxx will also work with Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in "Tin Soldier," an action-thriller about the government's suspicions over a "cult-like" program for combat veterans.

The actor also recently launched, as the owner and creative director, his own BSB Whiskey, an endeavor inspired by his renewed appreciation for life following the medical scare.

"I’ve learned that life is precious, which is why it’s so important for us to go after what we want," Foxx said.

Born Eric Marlon Bishop , he changed his name as a tribute to comedian Redd Foxx, a pioneer in the civil rights movement who found television success portraying Fred G. Sanford on "Sanford and Son."

Foxx shares Corinne, 30, with ex, Connie Kline. The "Ray" star also has daughter Anelise Bishop, 15, with ex Kristin Grannis.