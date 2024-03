Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Jamie Foxx is teasing his return to stand-up comedy nearly a year after his health scare.

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old shared a throwback video of himself performing one of his stand-up specials impersonating the late musician, Prince, on Instagram. In Foxx's caption, he announced that he has plans to return to the stage.

"PRINCE singing the Brady Bunch theme song was a moment… I’m planning on bringing more moments," he began. "Going to get on somebody’s stage somewhere near you. I got some jokes, and a story to tell…"

Foxx got started in Hollywood based on his stand-up career. In the early 1990s, he was a cast regular on "In Living Color." Between 1993 and 2003, Foxx released three comedy specials.

On top of his film success, Foxx was a star in the music industry and released five studio albums between 1994 and 2005.

The special that Foxx shared on Instagram Wednesday was filmed in 2002 in Oakland, California. During the act, the comedian performed as he believed different musicians would perform "The Brady Bunch" theme song.

Foxx has been outspoken about his adoration for Prince, who died in 2016. The following year, the actor was a guest on "The Howard Stern Show," where he admitted he was "in awe of" Prince when he first met him on New Year's Eve in 1998.

"All my cool went out the window - I started naming the albums, I'm f---king up the titles," Foxx told Stern in 2017. "He was so cool, and he knew I was shook."

The "Django Unchained" star has not performed stand-up comedy in several years due to his successful acting career.

He also battled health concerns last year. In April, Foxx was hospitalized with an undisclosed health issue. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared on social media that, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Details were scarce, and speculation about Foxx’s condition ran wild, but Corinne shut down some rumors in May with an update, saying on her Instagram story at the time, "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating" and denying reports the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

In July, Foxx broke his silence with a post on Instagram.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he told fans.

He also said he had not kept fans updated until then because he "didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show," the Oscar winner said.

"I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx denied rumors he had been blinded or paralyzed but admitted he "did go to hell and back."

"My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back, and I’m able to work," he said.

Foxx was in the middle of filming a movie for Netflix with Cameron Diaz when his health took a toll. People magazine reported that the actors were spotted back on-set in January. The streaming service has teased that "Back in Action" will debut on the platform in 2024.

