Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are back on set after a tumultuous year for their film.

The stars were photographed returning in Atlanta Saturday for their movie, "Back in Action."

According to a source, Foxx and Diaz were prepping to film a scene in which they jump out of a van and run into a building.

People reported that Foxx was "very quiet" and "just focused on working," according to the outlet's insider.

Foxx and Diaz began filming "Back in Action" at the end of 2022 and continued into 2023 before Foxx suffered a "medical complication" that put production on hold.

In April, the 56-year-old was hospitalized with an undisclosed health issue. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared on social media that, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Details were scarce, and speculation about Foxx’s condition ran wild, but Corinne shut down some rumors in May with an update, saying on her Instagram story at the time, "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating" and denying reports the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

In July, Foxx broke his silence with a post on Instagram.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he told fans.

He also said he had not kept fans updated until then because he "didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show," the Oscar winner said.

"I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx denied rumors he had been blinded or paralyzed but admitted he "did go to hell and back."

"My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back, and I’m able to work," he said.

In December, the "Ray" star made his first public speech, accepting the Vanguard Award at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements put on by The Critics Choice Association. He was candid yet cagey about his condition over the past year.

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. … I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," he said. "'Cause it's tough … when it's almost over."

He continued with a joke, saying, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel … 'S---, am I going to the right place?'"

He also thanked Corinne and his sister Deidra, for maintaining his privacy.

"I had to do a little stint in Chicago for some things to get things right. My sister and my daughter were so great in not letting anyone know what happened. And I can only say you need someone like that in your corner," he said of his family. "No one knew where I was. No one knew what was going on. And I had to go to this facility, so I could work out a little bit."

While Foxx was dealing with his health, Diaz did do some work on the film.

According to People magazine's sources, production resumed filming the day after Foxx was hospitalized "using a stand-in for Foxx on set."

"Back in Action" will be the third film between co-stars Foxx and Diaz, and also marks Diaz's return to acting after an early retirement.

The duo first starred in 1999’s "Any Given Sunday," and later appeared in "Annie" in 2014, Diaz’s last completed project before confirming her retirement in 2018.

Diaz spoke about her decision to quit acting during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's "In Goop Health: The Sessions" series.

"I got a peace in my soul because I finally was taking care of myself," she said.

"It's a strange thing to say. I know a lot of people won't understand it. I know you understand it, but it's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there.

"There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there."

In December 2019, Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed a daughter, Raddix, via surrogacy.

"It’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it and to help," Diaz told Jimmy Fallon on his talk show in 2020. "It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benji and I. We’re just so happy."

Foxx happily announced Diaz’s return on X (then Twitter) in 2022, recruiting Tom Brady to coach her out of "unretirement"

"Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Foxx captioned his post. "Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with Netflix. Production starting later this year!!"

She replied via Instagram, writing, "Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait, it’s gonna be a blast."

Despite the positivity surrounding the announcement of "Back in Action," there were rumors Foxx was being "crazy" and making "everything miserable" on set.

There was even a rumor the actress was never going to make a movie again "because of him."

Diaz addressed those claims on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast in December.

"I had a blast. Jamie is the best," Diaz said. "I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person, and he’s so talented, so much fun.

"Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew, and everybody loves him," she added. "We have so much fun on the set with him, and he's just a professional on every level."

The 50-year-old said there were "hiccups" during filming, but attributed them to "the natural kind of things that happen."

She continued, saying "nothing got delayed other than obviously towards the end, and that's something that, you know, that's not my place to speak about." She was referring to Foxx’s health.

Diaz told the podcast Foxx was "thriving" and revealed she had wanted to shut down rumors about his behavior on set earlier.

"He's so classy. … He's like, ‘Nope. Just let them,'" she said.