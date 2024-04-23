Jamie Foxx admits that 'it's impossible to bat 100%' in Hollywood

Jamie Foxx understands and appreciates the power of perspective.

The Academy award-winning actor created a career in an industry built on extreme success and equally debilitating failures.

After debuting on the silver screen more than 30 years ago – this December – alongside Robin Williams in the dramatic comedy "Toys," Foxx credited staying grounded to one specific thing: "My family."

"Learning from the good and bad times. It’s impossible to bat 100% percent in this business, so it’s important to keep that in perspective," he exclusively told Fox News Digital.

Foxx added, "32 years is a long time and to think who I have been blessed to work with – it’s humbling. Later this year we have a movie called ‘Back in Action’ with myself and Cameron Diaz and Netflix, which I’m really excited about."

Born Eric Marlon Bishop, he changed his name as a tribute to comedian Redd Foxx, a pioneer in the civil rights movement who found television success portraying Fred G. Sanford on "Sanford and Son."

On the "Redd Foxx: We've Come to Join You" podcast, Jamie discussed his name change as an ode to one of the greats.

"It was a tip of the hat to him that I chose that name, and the name stuck, and I have to be thankful to him for blazing the trail as a comedian and allowing me to sort of ride on his coattails," he said.

One year ago, the Academy Award-winning actor was hospitalized after suffering an undisclosed medical complication.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," his daughter Corrine shared at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Details of his condition were not released, and a representative for Foxx told Fox News Digital, "Nothing further is being provided from the family at this time."

Foxx shares Corinne, 30, with ex, Connie Kline. The "Ray" star also has daughter Anelise Bishop, 15, with ex Kristin Grannis.

He's since slowly made his way back into the public eye with the support of his friends and family.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he said in an Instagram post shared in July. "I know a lot of people were waiting, or wanting to hear updates, and to be honest with you – I just didn't want you to see me like that."

He became emotional thinking of all the love he received in one of his darkest times and said the last few months have been "tough."

"I've been sick, man, but now, I've got my legs under me, so you're going to see me out," he said. "I'm here on Earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God."

The Grammy award-winner has eight projects slated for the future, according to IMDb, and wrapped filming "Back in Action" last year after production was halted following Foxx's medical scare. The film also marks Diaz's return to the silver screen after her last starring role in 2014 where she worked alongside Jamie in "Annie."

The long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic has been in the works for nearly a decade, and was initially revealed as a feature film before taking on a TV movie structure. Tyson will serve as an executive producer with Foxx, in addition to Antoine Fuqua and Martin Scorsese.

Jamie will also work with Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in "Tin Soldier," an action-thriller about the government's suspicions over a "cult-like" program for combat veterans.

Another huge project Foxx recently launched as the owner and creative director of his own BSB Whiskey, an endeavor inspired by his renewed appreciation for life following the medical scare.

"I’ve learned that life is precious, which is why it’s so important for us to go after what we want," Foxx said.