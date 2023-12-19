Cameron Diaz shuts down rumor Jamie Foxx made movie set 'miserable' before his hospitalization

Cameron Diaz is setting the record straight when it comes to Jamie Foxx's time filming "Back in Action" before his mystery illness left him hospitalized.

During their time on set, rumors surfaced that Foxx was being "crazy" and making "everything miserable." Diaz noted that she read somewhere that she wasn't ever going to make another movie "because of him."

"I had a blast. Jamie is the best," Diaz said, ultimately shutting down the theory during Tuesday's episode of the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast. "I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person, and he’s so talented, so much fun."

"I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set, which at the time, you're just like – you just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like … ‘What are you talking about?'"

"Jamie is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him," Diaz said. "We have so much fun on the set with him, and he's just a professional on every level."

Diaz did note that there were some "hiccups" during filming but didn't attribute them to Foxx.

"The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kind of things that happen, but nothing got delayed other than obviously towards the end, and that's something that, you know, that's not my place to speak about," Diaz said.

The actress did give an update on Foxx's health since the hospitalization.

"He's thriving," she noted before admitting that she had wanted to defend Foxx when people were speculating about his behavior on set.

"He's so classy. … He's like, ‘Nope. Just let them.’"

Foxx suffered a "medical complication" on April 11, according to the actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Details of his condition were not released, and a representative for Foxx told Fox News Digital, "Nothing further is being provided from the family at this time."

Nearly a month after the initial announcement, Corinne took to social media to give an update on her dad's health.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a report that said the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

While accepting an award at the Critics Choice Association's "Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements" this month, Foxx revealed he couldn't walk due to his mystery illness.

He took the stage for a speech, joking with the audience, "I'm not a clone. I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people was saying I was cloned out there. Boy, you all ain't s---."

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different … I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," he said, "because it's tough … when it's almost over," he continued. "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel. … 'S---, am I going to the right place?'"

