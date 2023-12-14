Jamie Foxx 'needed every prayer' during mystery illness that left him hospitalized

Jamie Foxx thanked fans for their prayers in a birthday post shared months after a mystery illness left him hospitalized.

Foxx celebrated his 56th birthday on Dec. 13.

"This birthday is a special one… I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way… here lately I’ve been able to thank some of you personally but I want to say to all of you. I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER," Foxx captioned the post. He continued, "you lifted me through… I was able to make it to today because of your prayers…"

"I consider all of you my family… and thank you to my immediate family, and everybody who chipped in to make sure that I could celebrate on this day… I’m sending our complete joy to everybody… Cause if it’s my birthday it’s your birthday….."

Foxx suffered a "medical complication" April 11, according to the actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Details of his condition were not released, and a representative for Foxx told Fox News Digital, "Nothing further is being provided from the family at this time."

Nearly a month after the initial announcement, Corinne took to social media to give an update on her dad's health. "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Foxx's recovery has seemingly gone well, and the actor has been spotted out and about in the months since. He recently attended the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements, where he was presented with the Vanguard Award.

He took the stage for a speech, joking with the audience: "I'm not a clone. I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people was saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't s---."

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different… I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," he admitted. "'Cause it's tough… when it's almost over," he continued. "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel… 'S---, am I going to the right place?'"

Foxx continued to share joy on his social media this week, showing off his extravagant Christmas lights with a video.

"When I was a kid the only lights we could afford for outside the house was a red light bulb… I said when I’m finally blessed enough. I’m GON LIGHT IT UP!!!" he explained.

