Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in new Netflix movie

Cameron Diaz is returning to the big screen.

After a self-proclaimed retirement, Diaz, 49, will star alongside Jamie Foxx in the new Netflix film "Back in Action."

Foxx, 54, shared the announcement on Twitter with a clip of him, Diaz and Tom Brady talking.

"Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Foxx captioned his Twitter post. "Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with Netflix. Production starting later this year!!"

In the video clip, you can hear the legendary NFL quarterback mention Diaz coming out of retirement. Brady has experience with un-retiring as he announced his retirement earlier this year only to retract his statement two months later.

"I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. And I am relatively successful and un-retiring," Brady said to the duo.

Seth Rogan will be the film’s director, and he co-wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien. Foxx shared that production is due to start later this year.

Diaz last movie role was with Foxx in "Annie," which was released in 2014. Diaz and Foxx also starred alongside each other in "Any Given Sunday," in 1999.

During a one-on-one conversation in August with Kevin Hart on his Peacock talk show, "Hart to Heart," Diaz admitted she wanted to be able to manage her own time.

"When you’re the person who’s sort of delivering on this one thing — you’re the person on the screen, you’re the person who’s ‘the talent’ — everything around you — all parts of you that isn’t that — has to be handed off to other people," the "Charlie Angels" star told the comedian.

Diaz felt being scheduled by others wasn't what made her feel fulfilled.

"Me as a human being — not me as Cameron Diaz, because Cameron Diaz is a machine — but for my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that it’s kind of like that one part of me that was functioning at a high level wasn’t enough," she said.

She did admit she loves acting and has the energy to continue doing it but wanted more control.

"I really do think it’s about the people you have in your life that can help you keep things moving. And I had some amazing people, and I had some people who were not serving my best interests always. But you don’t have time to figure those things out if you are just going, going, going, going with blinders on," Diaz explained.