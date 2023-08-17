Jamie Foxx says he's 'thankful' after medical complication, antisemitic controversy

Jamie Foxx is feeling grateful after suffering a medical emergency that landed him in the hospital in April.

The 55-year-old actor took to social media to reflect on his still-unnamed health issue, as it remains unclear to the public exactly what caused his hospitalization.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself…" Foxx shared on Instagram.

JAMIE FOXX'S DAUGHTER REVEALS HE IS OUT OF HOSPITAL AND 'PLAYING PICKLEBALL'

"it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…" he continued.

The "Ray" star expressed his gratitude to the people who reached out during his health scare.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays"

His caption was accompanied by a series of photos of him staring into the camera while wearing a plain white T-shirt, crocheted hat and sunglasses. Foxx appears to be somewhere tropical in the photos and is holding a pair of shoes.

JAMIE FOXX'S TIGHT-KNIT FAMILY CREDITED FOR SAVING ACTOR'S LIFE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT COMEDIAN'S CLAN

Foxx received an abundance of support in the comments section, including from his celebrity friends Jeremy Renner, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, Octavia Spencer and more.

"Bless you my friend !!!" wrote Renner, who also suffered from his own health complications earlier this year.

Knowles commented, "I along with the world pray for you regularly you are such a special man such a gift to the world of entertainment. God bless you love, mama Tina."

"Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better," Spencer added.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Earlier this year, the "Back in Action" star explained the severity of the issue in a video on social media, saying, "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

JAMIE FOXX MYSTERY ILLNESS: TIMELINE OF ‘DJANGO UNCHAINED’ STAR'S HEALTH SCARE

He continued, adding that he wanted to keep it private because he "didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show," he said.

"I went to hell and back," Foxx said. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

Although Foxx hasn’t specified what medical complication he suffered, he debunked rumors that he had gone blind or was paralyzed.

Foxx's latest social media posts haven't all been so positive – earlier this month, he found himself facing backlash after posting what many considered to be an antisemitic statement.

The message consisted of simple white text on a black background that read in all caps, "THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS… WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???!" He also added the hashtags "fake friends" and "fake love."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Many people on social media assumed that Foxx’s words had an antisemitic meaning , attributing his use of "they" as a reference to the Jewish people.

One, a journalist and self-described Zionist named Eve Barlow, blasted Foxx’s words on Twitter, writing, "I am a Jewish advocate who fights antisemitism. Jamie Foxx’s post was a horrifically antisemitic message rooted in classic blood libel and anti-Jewish conspiracy theory. He has 16.7 million followers. I’m not waiting on him to further expand."

Shortly after the post began receiving criticism, Foxx deleted it and shared an apology.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He wrote, "Hey guys. I want to apologize to the Jewish community and anyone else who was offended by my post… I know my words were clumsy and have caused offense… that was never my intent… to clarify… I felt betrayed by a fake friend… and that’s what I meant about ‘they’ nothing more…"

The actor continued, saying, "I have love in my heart for everyone. I support the Jewish community and all faiths… and I’m against all hate! Once again my deepest apologies."

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays contributed to this report