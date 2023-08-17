Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx says he's 'thankful' after medical complication, antisemitic controversy

Actor Jamie Foxx suffered an undisclosed 'medical complication' in April

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Jamie Foxx brings his daughter to work Video

Jamie Foxx brings his daughter to work

Beat Shazam host is mixing things up in Season 2 of the FOX hit, bringing his daughter Corinne to spin tunes.

Jamie Foxx is feeling grateful after suffering a medical emergency that landed him in the hospital in April. 

The 55-year-old actor took to social media to reflect on his still-unnamed health issue, as it remains unclear to the public exactly what caused his hospitalization.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself…" Foxx shared on Instagram.

JAMIE FOXX'S DAUGHTER REVEALS HE IS OUT OF HOSPITAL AND 'PLAYING PICKLEBALL'

jamie foxx split photo

Jamie Foxx suffered the still-unnamed medical issue in April. (Getty Images | Jamie Foxx/Instagram)

"it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…" he continued.

The "Ray" star expressed his gratitude to the people who reached out during his health scare.

"u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays"

His caption was accompanied by a series of photos of him staring into the camera while wearing a plain white T-shirt, crocheted hat and sunglasses. Foxx appears to be somewhere tropical in the photos and is holding a pair of shoes.

JAMIE FOXX'S TIGHT-KNIT FAMILY CREDITED FOR SAVING ACTOR'S LIFE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT COMEDIAN'S CLAN

Foxx received an abundance of support in the comments section, including from his celebrity friends Jeremy Renner, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, Octavia Spencer and more. 

Jamie Foxx has not revealed details of his medical complication

Jamie Foxx shared that he's "finally startin to feel like myself." (Getty Images)

"Bless you my friend !!!" wrote Renner, who also suffered from his own health complications earlier this year.

Knowles commented, "I along with the world pray for you regularly you are such a special man such a gift to the world of entertainment. God bless you love, mama Tina."

"Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better," Spencer added. 

Earlier this year, the "Back in Action" star explained the severity of the issue in a video on social media, saying, "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

JAMIE FOXX MYSTERY ILLNESS: TIMELINE OF ‘DJANGO UNCHAINED’ STAR'S HEALTH SCARE

He continued, adding that he wanted to keep it private because he "didn't want you to see me like that."

Jamie Foxx smiles on the red carpet in a black shirt

Jamie Foxx has been profusely thanking his family, friends and fans since his return to social media. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show," he said.

"I went to hell and back," Foxx said. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."

Although Foxx hasn’t specified what medical complication he suffered, he debunked rumors that he had gone blind or was paralyzed.

Jamie Foxx pumps his fist in the air while watching tennis

Jamie Foxx has been spotted in Chicago as he recovers from his illness. (Chandan Khanna/AFP)

Foxx's latest social media posts haven't all been so positive – earlier this month, he found himself facing backlash after posting what many considered to be an antisemitic statement.

The message consisted of simple white text on a black background that read in all caps, "THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS… WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???!" He also added the hashtags "fake friends" and "fake love."

Many people on social media assumed that Foxx’s words had an antisemitic meaning, attributing his use of "they" as a reference to the Jewish people. 

Jamie Foxx gives a cool pout on the carpet, wearing a white button down and grey suit

Jamie Foxx recently found himself in the center of a controversy after he made what several of his followers considered to be an antisemitic comment. (Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)

One, a journalist and self-described Zionist named Eve Barlow, blasted Foxx’s words on Twitter, writing, "I am a Jewish advocate who fights antisemitism. Jamie Foxx’s post was a horrifically antisemitic message rooted in classic blood libel and anti-Jewish conspiracy theory. He has 16.7 million followers. I’m not waiting on him to further expand."

Shortly after the post began receiving criticism, Foxx deleted it and shared an apology.

Jamie Foxx in a yellow jacket with white trim smiles on the set of "BEAT SHAZAM"

Jamie Foxx apologized quickly after hearing that he'd offended people. (FOX)

He wrote, "Hey guys. I want to apologize to the Jewish community and anyone else who was offended by my post… I know my words were clumsy and have caused offense… that was never my intent… to clarify… I felt betrayed by a fake friend… and that’s what I meant about ‘they’ nothing more…"

The actor continued, saying, "I have love in my heart for everyone. I support the Jewish community and all faiths… and I’m against all hate! Once again my deepest apologies."

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays contributed to this report

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

