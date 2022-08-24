Cameron Diaz turns 50: Why she chose to leave the business and what brought her 'Back In Action'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cameron Diaz turns 50 today and has a lot to celebrate. She claims to have a completely open mindset when it comes to aging since becoming a mother, saying she wants to live as long as possible.

"The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years. It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go—I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child," Diaz told Goop in May. "I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her—be there with her in her 40s."

Throughout her years in the industry, Diaz starred in many successful blockbuster hits, so what made her decide to leave the business? And what led her to return to it in her new Netflix movie "Back in Action?"

Here is a look back at Diaz’s career and personal life.

CAMERON DIAZ COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT TO STAR ALONGSIDE JAMIE FOXX IN NEW NETLIX MOVIE

Early roles

Diaz got her start at the age of 20 playing Tina Carlyle in the classic comedy "The Mask," starring Jim Carrey. It was not long before she began starring in a string of movies and making a name for herself in Hollywood.

Her next big role was that of Kimmy Wallace in "My Best Friend’s Wedding," and then as Mary in "There’s Something About Mary," where she got to further show off her comedic skills.

She next starred as Alex in "Charlie’s Angels," and voiced Fiona in the animated classic "Shrek."

After a series of comedies including "The Holiday," "Bad Teacher" and "The Other Woman," Diaz starred in her final film, a remake of "Annie" as Mrs. Hannigan in 2014.

Retirement

In 2014, Diaz decided to take a step back and retire from acting. When she retired, Diaz was one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart’s podcast "Hart to Heart" last year, Diaz provided her fans with the reasons behind her decision, saying it mostly revolved around taking control of her life back.

"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she explained. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

She also attributed her ability to find love and start a family to her retirement.

Motherhood

In December 2019, Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed a daughter, Raddix Madden, via surrogacy. Since welcoming her daughter, Diaz has been open about how challenging it is to be a mother, as well as how much she enjoys watching her daughter grow up.

"It’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it and to help," Diaz told Jimmy Fallon on his talk show in 2020. "It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benji and I. We’re just so happy."

Diaz also referred to her life as a mother as her "sweet spot and happiest time in life." Taking on motherhood has made her appreciate single mothers, or parents without help, calling them "superheroes" and saying she "knows that’s when true fatigue comes in, when you don’t have anyone to pass them off to."

"Back In Action"

In a surprising move, Diaz announced she was returning to film in 2022, stepping out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s "Back In Action."

Foxx announced she was coming out of retirement in a funny Twitter post. He posted a fake phone call between him and Diaz in which she admits she does not know how to "un-retire." That is when Foxx brought in Tom Brady, who famously announced he was retiring, then changed his mind shortly after, to help Diaz figure out how to do it.

"I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire," Brady said. "I’m relatively successful at un-retiring."

Diaz confirmed the news herself when she took to her Instagram to call out Jamie Foxx for changing her mind.

"Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait, it’s gonna be a blast," she wrote.