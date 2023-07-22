Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jamie Foxx
Published

Jamie Foxx breaks his silence about health scare: 'I am on my way back'

Foxx says his silence was because he 'didn't want you to see me like that'

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Jamie Foxx returns missing purse to woman in Chicago Video

Jamie Foxx returns missing purse to woman in Chicago

Jamie Foxx chased down Queeni Glen in Chicago who hadn't realized she lost her purse. The actor got out of the car to give her a hug and hand her the bag.

Actor Jamie Foxx on Friday gave fans an update on his recovery from a medical complication that landed him in the hospital in April.

In Foxx's first official video since his hospitalization, he did not reveal details about his health scare but did explain that it reached a severity he never thought he would experience.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," Foxx said on Instagram.

The 55-year-old actor said he had not kept fans updated on his medical situation until now because he "didn't want you to see me like that."

JAMIE FOXX SHARES NEW PHOTO, SAYS ‘BIG THINGS COMING SOON’ THREE MONTHS AFTER MEDICAL COMPLICATION

Jamie Foxx has not revealed details of his medical complication

Actor Jamie Foxx on Friday gave fans an update on his recovery from a medical complication that landed him in the hospital in April. (Getty Images)

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show," he said. "I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx thanked his family, God and his medical team for his recovery, saying he would not have been able to do it without them. He praised his daughter Corinne Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon for keeping his health situation private.

"They didn't let nothing out. They protected me," he said.

He also addressed rumors that spread while he was in the hospital claiming he had been blinded or paralyzed. Foxx said those rumors were not true but that he "did go to hell and back."

JAMIE FOXX SURPRISES WOMAN IN CHICAGO BY RETRIEVING LOST PURSE, SHE SAYS ACTOR IS ‘STRONG AND WELL’

Actor Jamie Foxx

Foxx thanked his family, God and his medical team for his recovery. (Wiktor Szymanowicz)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back, and I’m able to work," he said.

Foxx was emotional as he told fans, "I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got." He said he wants to be remembered for his jokes, movies and songs.

"I am on my way back," Foxx concluded.

Trending