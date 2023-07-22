Jamie Foxx breaks his silence about health scare: 'I am on my way back'

Actor Jamie Foxx on Friday gave fans an update on his recovery from a medical complication that landed him in the hospital in April.

In Foxx's first official video since his hospitalization, he did not reveal details about his health scare but did explain that it reached a severity he never thought he would experience.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," Foxx said on Instagram.

The 55-year-old actor said he had not kept fans updated on his medical situation until now because he "didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show," he said. "I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx thanked his family, God and his medical team for his recovery, saying he would not have been able to do it without them. He praised his daughter Corinne Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon for keeping his health situation private.

"They didn't let nothing out. They protected me," he said.

He also addressed rumors that spread while he was in the hospital claiming he had been blinded or paralyzed. Foxx said those rumors were not true but that he "did go to hell and back."

"My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back, and I’m able to work," he said.

Foxx was emotional as he told fans, "I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got." He said he wants to be remembered for his jokes, movies and songs.

"I am on my way back," Foxx concluded.