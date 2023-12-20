Expand / Collapse search
Cameron Diaz wants to 'normalize' married couples sleeping apart or in different homes

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden share daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz just got candid about the intimacy of marriage, sharing that she's an advocate for partners having some space from each other.

During an appearance on Molly Sims' podcast, "Lipstick on the Rim," the women were speaking openly about their marriages. Emese Gormley, Sims' best friend, admitted that her husband snores, and they've chosen to sleep separately.

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," Diaz said. "To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine."

Cameron Diaz in a black blazer talks with her hands on stage

Cameron Diaz says she is an advocate for couples sleeping in separate bedrooms. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images))

"And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for, you know, our relations," she added. 

When it was suggested that Diaz's comments might create a "bad headline," Diaz admitted that she's previously shared her beliefs on the topic. "I already said it," she quipped. "I don't feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married," she teased.

In 2015, Diaz married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden. The couple welcomed their daughter Raddix in 2019, via surrogate.

Cameron Diaz in a white blazer smiles for a photo with husband Benji Madden in a black leather jacket and black hat

Cameron Diaz married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015. (Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Revolve)

Famously private, Diaz opened up about her decision to get married in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "It's pretty awesome," she said of marriage. "I didn't think it was something I'd do, and I don't know if I'd have done it if I hadn't met my husband. It was a surprise."

"Getting married to [Benji] was the best thing that ever happened to me," she told InStyle. "My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time," she said of their union.

Benji Madden in a denim shirt puts his hands on his knees while sitting courtside at a basketball game with Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz admitted she wasn't sure she'd get married before she met husband Benji Madden. They tied the knot when the actress was 42. (Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

"I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls---. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him."

Choosing to focus on her family, Diaz stepped away from acting a decade ago. She will make her return in the upcoming film "Back in Action," with Jamie Foxx

