James Woods wears gold on ring finger with Sara Miller after seemingly celebrating new marriage on Instagram

James Woods and Sara Miller enjoyed the brisk Southern California weather as they stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles.

The 75-year-old actor flashed a gold wedding band on his ring finger while strolling around town with Miller, 33. The outing comes nearly one month after Woods took to social media and seemed to celebrate his new status as a husband in an Instagram caption.

Woods did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Woods sported a brown leather jacket with a black polo shirt and jeans for the jaunt and wore a black baseball cap.

Miller wore head-to-toe black as well, including a hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. She braided her brown hair to the side and finished her look with a red beanie.

In his Instagram post shared Nov. 5, Woods wrote: "All the staff at Musso’s are such fantastic people," alongside a photo toasting with Miller at the famous Los Angeles restaurant Musso & Franks.

"They brought us champagne because they hadn’t seen us since we got married. Such sweet people!"

Months earlier, Woods shared a photo on Miller's birthday that appeared to be an image from their wedding day as Sara wore a white dress and veil.

Woods was previously married to Kathryn Morrison from 1980-83. His four-month marriage to Sarah Owen ended in 1990.

It's unclear when James and Sara began dating, but the couple seemed to make their red carpet debut in 2017 at the Writers Guild Awards.

In April 2019, Miller showed off a stunning diamond engagement ring in a snap posted to Woods' Instagram page. He wrote, "Life is a blessing."