Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

James Woods wears gold on ring finger with Sara Miller after seemingly celebrating new marriage on Instagram

The Emmy Award winner has been married twice before

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

James Woods and Sara Miller enjoyed the brisk Southern California weather as they stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles.

The 75-year-old actor flashed a gold wedding band on his ring finger while strolling around town with Miller, 33. The outing comes nearly one month after Woods took to social media and seemed to celebrate his new status as a husband in an Instagram caption.

Woods did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

BILLY RAY CYRUS ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO SINGER FIREROSE, 27 YEARS HIS JUNIOR

James Woods was spotted wearing a gold ring while out with Sara Miller.

James Woods was spotted wearing a gold ring while out with Sara Miller. (MEGA)

Woods sported a brown leather jacket with a black polo shirt and jeans for the jaunt and wore a black baseball cap. 

JAMES WOODS HITS BACK AT ‘MORBIDLY CORRUPT’ NANCY PELOSI AFTER NEGATIVE COMMENT ABOUT DONALD TRUMP

Miller wore head-to-toe black as well, including a hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. She braided her brown hair to the side and finished her look with a red beanie.

James Woods and Sara Miller spotted out in Los Angeles. Woods was wearing a gold wedding band.

James Woods and Sara Miller spotted out in Los Angeles. Woods was wearing a gold wedding band. (APEX/MEGA)

Woods, 75, walked closely beside Miller, 33, while out and about in Southern California. 

Woods, 75, walked closely beside Miller, 33, while out and about in Southern California.  (APEX/MEGA)

In his Instagram post shared Nov. 5, Woods wrote: "All the staff at Musso’s are such fantastic people," alongside a photo toasting with Miller at the famous Los Angeles restaurant Musso & Franks. 

"They brought us champagne because they hadn’t seen us since we got married. Such sweet people!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Months earlier, Woods shared a photo on Miller's birthday that appeared to be an image from their wedding day as Sara wore a white dress and veil.

James and Sara walked the red carpet at the 2017 Writers Guild Awards.

James and Sara walked the red carpet at the 2017 Writers Guild Awards. (Tibrina Hobson)

Woods was previously married to Kathryn Morrison from 1980-83. His four-month marriage to Sarah Owen ended in 1990.

It's unclear when James and Sara began dating, but the couple seemed to make their red carpet debut in 2017 at the Writers Guild Awards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April 2019, Miller showed off a stunning diamond engagement ring in a snap posted to Woods' Instagram page. He wrote, "Life is a blessing."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending