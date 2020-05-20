James Woods hits back at 'morbidly corrupt' Nancy Pelosi after negative comment about Donald Trump

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

James Woods took a jab at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. on Twitter Tuesday following negative comments she made about President Donald Trump.

The politically outspoken actor took to Twitter to share an image of the House Speaker and to lambaste her in the photo's caption.

“Morbidly corrupt…” Woods wrote.

The line is seemingly a direct response to a comment she made about Trump during an appearance on CNN to discuss the president’s use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Trump shocked reporters on Monday when he revealed that he has been taking the drug in an effort to stave off the coronavirus, despite many medical experts questioning both its effectiveness and safety.

"As far as the president is concerned, he's our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group -- what is it, morbidly obese they say. So I don't think that's a good idea," Pelosi told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

The president said he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily "for about a week and a half now."

Trump has spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19, despite there being no consensus on its effectiveness or safety. Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, announced in a statement Monday night, "After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks."

Still, many medical experts question if there is any real medical link to using hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19. The FDA cautions against its use as a potential coronavirus treatment outside a hospital setting.

Fox News; Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.