James Van Der Beek goes viral on TikTok for rant against fire ants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Van Der Beek hates fire ants, and he wants the whole world to know.

The "Dawson’s Creek" actor went viral on TikTok on Friday after posting a video of himself ranting about the amount of fire ants he’s had to deal with since moving to Texas and how annoying he finds dealing with them.

"I didn’t move here to try to recreate California, I moved her because I really like Texas so therefore, I’m very hesitant to speak ill of anybody who was here before I was, however f*** fire ants," Van Der Beek said in his TikTok. "I hope they get stung in their eye by other fire ants and I hope they have to deal with the itching and the pain and the little pusy boils that come afterwards."

Van Der Beek moved to Texas with his family in October 2020 and seems to love everything about living in the state except for the fire ants.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK SHARES 'DWTS' BODY TRANSFORMATION WITH SHIRTLESS SELFIES

Shortly after their move, the actor explained in a vulnerable Instagram post why he and his wife chose to make the move, citing extreme personal losses as their reason. He attributed two miscarriages, a cancer scare, getting voted off "Dancing With The Stars," the loss of his mother and the pandemic as some of the hardships which contributed to their decision.

All those experiences put together led to a shift in the family’s priorities and led them to Texas, and in turn the fire ants.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Later on in his rant, Van Der Beek pleaded with the ants to simply stay in the ground rather than crawl into his socks and bed and into his children’s clothes in order to bite them. He claimed he is now forced to kill them and "if (they) just kept to (themselves) (they) would have been fine."

It seemed like a majority of commenters were on Van Der Beek’s side when it came to his crusade against the fire ants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One commenter assured the actor that most people in Texas would agree with his opinion about the ants, while another warned him of what awaits him when he comes face to face with his first scorpion, another animal found in Texas in great numbers. A majority of the other comments were full of tips on how to get rid of his unwanted pets.