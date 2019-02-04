Michelle Williams on if she'd be up for a 'Dawson's Creek' reboot: 'I've been waving that flag for a while'

Michelle Williams is all for a "Dawson's Creek" reboot.

Speaking to reporters during the FX portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Monday, Williams admitted that she's "been waving that flag for a while."

"I'm like 'Why not?' Although, my character died so I would have to be a ghost," the 38-year-old actress, who starred as Jen Lindley on the hit '90s teen drama, added with a laugh.

Last March, Williams reunited with her former co-stars Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Busy Philipps, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Mary Beth Peil for an Entertainment Weekly cover story to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show's premiere.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the feature was the first time the entire "Dawson's Creek" cast were together since the series said goodbye in 2003.

Currently, Williams is set to star as Broadway icon Gwen Verdon, alongside Sam Rockwell, who stars as famed choreographer Bob Fosse, in the FX series "Fosse/Verdon" premiering on Tuesday, April 9.