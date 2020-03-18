James Bond star with coronavirus, Olga Kurylenko, issues update on condition

Olga Kurylenko is sharing an update with the world on her coronavirus diagnosis just one day after revealing she was denied a hospital bed in London in the wake of overcrowding in the area’s hospitals.

"Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone!," she wrote to her Instagram followers on Wednesday. "I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London! How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive.”

“What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain," she continued before listing a number of vitamins and supplements she takes in a concerted effort to strengthen her immune system.

"Good luck everyone!" she concluded the post.

The 40-year-old star first revealed her positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, urging her thousands of followers to take the pandemic seriously as her main symptoms included "fever and fatigue."

On Monday night, Kurylenko informed followers that she got tested in an ambulance after coming down with a fever. A test was administered by a "swab from my throat," she said.

"Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It's on surfaces!"

Many celebrities alike who have contracted the virus have been providing seemingly daily updates of their symptoms and conditions to inform others of what to look for and keep level heads throughout the quarantine cycle.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson also announced that they contracted coronavirus while in Australia filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker.

Additionally, Idris Elba also revealed a positive diagnosis this week and has also provided timely updates and positive affirmation of overcoming it.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he tweeted on Monday. "Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic.”

