Coronavirus response: NASCAR'S Wood Brothers Racing team raising money to buy seniors tablets for remote visits

NASCAR’s Wood Brothers Racing team, which has been a part of the rural Stuart, Va., community for 70 years, is doing something to help its most vulnerable members during the coronavirus crisis.

The legendary, but small operation put up $1,500 and is accepting donations to buy tablet computers for its local nursing home and assisted living facility, so the residents can have remote visits with loved ones as they live under lockdown conditions to help protect them from the disease.

For every $10 contribution, the team is sending out a thank-you note hand signed by driver Matt DiBenedetto and Wood family members Leonard, Eddie and Len. After launching the campaign on Sunday in the wake of the cancelation of the Atlanta race weekend, the team had raised enough money in the first day to order 68 tablets.

Team senior vice president Jon Wood, who has been handling the acquisitions, told Yahoo Sports that the only problem is they’ve gotten such a great response that they might not be able to keep up with the autographs.

“I can’t keep abusing Matt on this,” Wood said. “I can’t expect him to sign 10,000 autographs. We’re going to make it a flat donation soon.”

