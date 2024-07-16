Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne delay move back to England due to rocker's health: 'LA used to be nice'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne still plan to leave the U.S. for their native England, but have faced obstacles due to the Black Sabbath frontman’s ongoing health struggles.

"It just seems that every time we’re set to go something happens with Ozzy’s health, and so we’ll get there," Sharon said on "The Osbournes" podcast this week, answering a viewer’s question. "We want to go back so bad, but we’ll get there won’t we, Ozzy? We will."

"We’re trying to get on a flight," he agreed.

The 75-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries in the last five years related to a fall he took in his home in 2019. He also suffered an ATV accident 20 years ago and has been living with Parkinson’s disease.

"When you lose your health, nothing else f------ matters," he said in the podcast after a viewer asked about something the family members miss that they’d lost.

While talking about the royal family, Sharon said: "I miss all that tradition terribly."

Sharon and her daughter, Kelley Osbourne, 39, both agreed that they miss their estate in Buckinghamshire known as Welders House.

"I love Welders. It’s my favorite place in the world to be," the 39-year-old said, while Sharon explained, "It’s the only place where I feel at peace."

The family also expressed frustration with living in Los Angeles.

"L.A. used to be nice," Jack Osbourne, 38, said, to which Sharon agreed: "Yeah, it did used to be friendly, nice."

"Clean," Jack added.

The couple have also expressed frustrations with the number of shootings in the U.S. and political divisiveness.

"America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all," Sharon said in 2022. "Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."

Jack admitted this week, however, that he now feels more American than English.

"My life is here, and my kids are here. My business is. Everything’s here," the father of four daughters, said.

"I don’t really relate to British culture anymore," he said, adding, "I just don’t feel English."

Ozzy admitted that he’s loved his time in America. "I can fit in anywhere. We had some great times in America, New York. We had some fantastic times," the rocker said.

"I love this country," Sharon agreed. "This country has been so good to us, but I still consider myself very English."

Jack shrugged, "I’m more American. I could live here. I could live there."

Sharon also explained that she believes being a royalist means "respect for tradition."

"I think the queen is greatly missed now," Ozzy said. "She kind of held the family together."

"I mean, if you’re on the throne for over 70 years," Sharon, who said she'd met the last monarch three times, added.

Sharon also revealed that the most British thing she does is take baths and defended herself when Jack complained that her routine makes them late with her "two-hour marination every morning."

I "never, ever shower," she said. "It’s my tradition."