Jaden, Jada Pinkett Smith slam YouTuber Shane Dawson, saying he was 'sexualizing' Willow Smith when she was 11

The Smith family is unhappy.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith have slammed YouTube star Shane Dawson after a video resurfaced in which he made sexual references to Willow Smith, who was well underage at the time of the video.

Per Us Weekly, the video in question featured Dawson, 31, pretending to pleasure himself to a poster of Williow, who was only 11 at the time.

“Oh, whip your hair back and forth,” the YouTuber said in the video, referencing Willow's 2010 song “Whip My Hair.”

Willow, now 19, is daughter to Jada, 48, and her husband Will Smith. The pair also shared Jaden, 21.

On Saturday, Jada briefly addressed the video in a Tweet.

"To Shane Dawson ... I’m done with the excuses," she wrote.

Similarly, Jaden made his position clear on Twitter on Saturday.

"SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU," the rapper wrote. "YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."

In a separate tweet, Jaden referenced Dawson's history of using blackface in his online sketches.

"This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular," he said. "As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay."

In a YouTube video titled "Taking Accountability" posted just a day before, Dawson addressed his past use of blackface.

“Blackface was something that I did a lot. Like, I did it a lot on my channel and there’s no excuse for it, there’s literally no excuse,” he said. “I made a video six years ago talking about it and I gave excuses. I knew it was wrong, I knew I never wanted to do it again, but I didn’t do the work. I didn’t actually look into the history of it and why it’s so wrong, and why people were so upset.”

Although he didn't directly mention Willow, Dawson also addressed his previous jokes about pedophilia.

“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child, like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate,” the Internet personality said. “That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny or, like ‘Oh my god, my child molester character,’ or whatever. It’s all gross, and I promise that is not real, that is not me.”

Reps for Dawson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Dawson was among many stars who recently received and addressed backlash for their past use of blackface and other inappropriate behaviors, including fellow YouTuber Jenna Marbles, a staple of the platform, who announced last Thursday that she'd no longer be making content for her channel.