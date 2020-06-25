YouTube star Jenna Marbles says she's quitting after fans claim past videos are racist

Jenna Marbles, a longtime YouTube star, has announced that she's leaving the social media platform.

The announcement came on Thursday in the form of an 11-minute video in which Marbles -- real name Mourey -- apologized for various videos that she'd made in the past.

"I’ve tried my best to grow up and to be a better person. And first and foremost, I want everyone to know that I’ve always been a two-way street, and that anytime that you criticize me and tell me that you would like me to do better or to do something differently, that I always try to do that. And I try to make fun content, inclusive content, things that don’t offend people or upset people, and that’s kind of where I am," said Mourey, 33.

The internet personality stressed that she's "literally not trying to put out negative things into the world."

In the video, Mourey walked through a handful of videos she created and published in the past in order to apologize for them.

Among the videos she addressed was one featuring a Nicki Minaj impression, complete with blackface.

Mourey insisted that it was not her "intention to do blackface."

"I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression," she said. "That was never my intention. It's not OK. It's shameful. It's awful. I wish it wasn't part of my past."

Next, Mourey played a clip from a video titled "Bounce That D--k," in which she donned a straw hat and a fake mustache in the style of the fictional character Fu Manchu.

"Hey, Ching Chong Wing Wong, shake your King Kong Ding Dong," Mourey rapped while wearing the costume in the 2011 video. "Sorry that was racist, I'm bad at rap songs."

She called the video "awful" and "inexcusable" and said that it "doesn't need to exist."

Again, Mourey apologized for offending viewers "then, now, whenever."

Next, she addressed a video that she said "came across unbelievably slut-shame-y," in which she ranted about women that "slept around."

"For now, I just can't exist on this channel," Mourey announced. "Hopefully I've taken down anything that would upset someone and I hope you know that that's just not my intent. That's not what I ever set out to do -- to hurt anyone's feelings, to make anyone feel bad."

She continued: "I think I'm just going to move on from this channel for now. I don't know if that's forever, I don't know how long that's going to be, I just want to make sure that the things I'm putting into the world are not hurting anyone."

Mourey has been a staple YouTube personality for a decade, her fist video being published 10 years ago and amassing over 2 million views as of publication. Her apology video has soared well over the 1 million views mark.