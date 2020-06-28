Rolling Stones threaten Trump with legal action over use of songs during reelection campaign

The Rolling Stones are ready to take action.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the iconic rock band said that their legal team is collaborating with BMI, a performing arts rights organization, to prevent the use of their music at President Trump's reelection events.

TAYLOR SWIFT DENOUNCES 2020 CENSUS FOR EXCLUDING TRANSGENDER, NON-BINARY PEOPLE

"The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement," said the statement. "If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."

The statement said that despite the band previously issuing cease-and-desist directives, Trump, 74, has continued to use their hit song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" and campaign rallies.

FLORENCE PUGH ISSUES LENGTHY APOLOGY FOR PAST CULTURAL APPROPRIATION: 'I AM ASHAMED'

"This could be the last time Trump uses any Jagger/Richards songs on his campaigns," concluded the statement.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Stones aren't the only musicians who have recently expressed a desire for Trump to stop using their music.

Last week, Tom Petty's family issued a cease and desist to the campaign after his hit "I Won't Back Down" was used at a reelection rally in Tulsa, Okla.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing noble ideals of either," said a statement from Petty's family. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued a cease-and-desist notice to the Trump campaign."