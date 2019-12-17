Jaden Smith addresses health issues on 'Red Table Talk' after parents raised concerns over his diet

Jaden Smith, along with his dad Will, 50, mom Jada, 48, 19-year-old sister Willow and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 66, all sat down on Monday's episode of "Red Table Talk" to address health issues in their family.

The 21-year-old admitted he has intense stomach issues and wanted to get to the bottom of it, so the family hired Dr. Mark Hyman and nutritionist Mona Sharma to perform an in-depth analysis.

Jaden said he was apprehensive about partaking because of some backlash he got for going vegan.

"After the last episode, I walk in the street and people are like, 'Oh my god! Are you sick? Can I pick you up? Could I get you some water?' Come up to me like, 'You can have my food, man.,'" he said.

Dr. Hyman explained that Jaden's nutritional deficiencies were from eating the wrong types of food and his health status can be adjusted by switching up his diet and taking supplements. Specifically, he was told in the episode that gluten and dairy were both "big problems" for him.

Also, because Jaden doesn't eat meat, he has vitamin and omega-3 deficiencies.

"When you fix your stomach, your diet expands, you take a few supplements, everything’s back to normal. You're gonna rock the world," Dr. Hyman said.

In September, Will and Jada were concerned over his extreme diet.

“I was just eating, like, two meals a day. And maybe one,” he said on a previous "Red Table Talk" episode. “I was not doing good. I wasn’t looking good, I wasn’t feeling good, I wasn’t sleeping."

While in Australia, Jaden was hospitalized for nausea and dizziness, which deeply concerned his family. He has switched now to a vegetarian diet.

“Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he’s a vegan now, but we realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada said at the time. “So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted. He wasn’t getting the nutrients.”

“He had the dark circles under his eyes, there was even a little grayness to his skin. And we got really nervous,” Will said.

The Smith family has been very open about their mental and physical health in the past. Most recently, Will shared footage from his successful colonoscopy where a polyp was found and removed.

“2019, gotta get our health right. There’s a certain amount of commitment and embarrassment involved with being healthy. Just gotta do it, man.” he said. “It’s important to me to be able to share this with people so, you know, other people can become compliant patients to stay healthy and happy to have all the glorious years we can possibly have.”