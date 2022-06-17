Expand / Collapse search
‘Jackass’ star Johnny Knoxville files for divorce from wife after nearly 12 years

The couple share 12-year-old son Rocko and 10-year-old daughter Arlo

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
"Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville filed for divorce this week from his second wife, several outlets reports Thursday. 

The 51-year-old, whose legal name is Philip John Clapp, cited "irreconcilable differences" in his Tuesday filing in Los Angeles to wife Naomi Nelson, a documentary filmmaker. 

He is seeking joint custody of their 12-year-old son Rocko and 10-year-old daughter Arlo.

Actor Johnny Knoxville (R) and director Naomi Nelson arrive at the premiere of "Burden" at the Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on February 27, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

Actor Johnny Knoxville (R) and director Naomi Nelson arrive at the premiere of "Burden" at the Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on February 27, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The couple married in September 2010 and have been separated since last September 24 – the date of their wedding anniversary, the documents reportedly said. 

A month before the reported separation, Knoxville wrote a glowing tribute to his wife for her birthday. 

Naomi Nelson, Johnny Knoxville, Rocko Akira Clapp and Arlo Clapp attend L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade 2019 at UCLA Royce Quad on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Naomi Nelson, Johnny Knoxville, Rocko Akira Clapp and Arlo Clapp attend L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade 2019 at UCLA Royce Quad on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

"Happy birthday to my love and light," he said on Instagram along with a photo of Nelson and their two kids. "A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother. You are the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday." 

Melanie Clapp, Johnny Knoxville and their daughter at the "The Ringer" Los Angeles Premiere in 2005. 

Melanie Clapp, Johnny Knoxville and their daughter at the "The Ringer" Los Angeles Premiere in 2005.  (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Knoxville married his first wife Melanie Clapp in 1995. The couple share daughter Madison, 26. 

They divorced In 2008 after a long separation. 

Knoxville was the co-creator and star of MTV's "Jackass" stunt reality show, first airing in 2000 and has spawned a number of movies, including "Jackass Forever," which came out earlier this year. 

