‘Jackass’ star Johnny Knoxville files for divorce from wife after nearly 12 years

"Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville filed for divorce this week from his second wife, several outlets reports Thursday.

The 51-year-old, whose legal name is Philip John Clapp, cited "irreconcilable differences" in his Tuesday filing in Los Angeles to wife Naomi Nelson, a documentary filmmaker.

He is seeking joint custody of their 12-year-old son Rocko and 10-year-old daughter Arlo.

The couple married in September 2010 and have been separated since last September 24 – the date of their wedding anniversary, the documents reportedly said.

A month before the reported separation, Knoxville wrote a glowing tribute to his wife for her birthday.

"Happy birthday to my love and light," he said on Instagram along with a photo of Nelson and their two kids. "A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother. You are the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday."

Knoxville married his first wife Melanie Clapp in 1995. The couple share daughter Madison, 26.

They divorced In 2008 after a long separation.

Knoxville was the co-creator and star of MTV's "Jackass" stunt reality show, first airing in 2000 and has spawned a number of movies, including "Jackass Forever," which came out earlier this year.