Steve Burton, Sheree Gustin were 'in the coasting stage' before split over pregnancy: report

Steve Burton and estranged wife Sheree Gustin were reportedly "coexisting" in their marriage before the actor announced their split.

Burton and his family went through change and "upheaval" after the actor lost his role on "General Hospital." Burton was fired from the show due to his decision not to abide by the production's COVID-19 protocols.

"Their lives were changed when he went through some upheaval and anger over what he considered his freedoms being in jeopardy," a source told People magazine. "He had to leave a show that he loved, which caused chaos in his life."

Burton and Gustin were married for 23 years before their split, but had been "in the coasting stage" for some time, according to the source.

"After a long marriage, it's not that unusual," the source told the outlet.

The split between Burton and Gustin followed a pregnancy announcement. Gustin had revealed that she was expecting her fourth child. Days later, Burton would publicly reveal that the child isn't his.

"It was very strange for someone like Steve to announce this publicly, but the marriage has been just coexisting for a while," the source told People magazine.

Burton announced the split via his Instagram account.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine."

Burton added, "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

Burton and Gustin, a fitness trainer, married in 1999 after the two met on the set of "General Hospital." They share three children; Makena, Jack and Brooklyn.

"They have grown apart but are doing everything to protect the children and keep things as normal as possible," the insider told the outlet.