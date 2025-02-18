Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Movies

Jack Nicholson, 87, makes first public appearance in nearly 2 years

'The Shining' star Jack Nicholson attended 'SNL50' on Feb. 16

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines February 18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines February 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Jack Nicholson made a public appearance for the first time in nearly two years as he celebrated 50 years of "Saturday Night Live."

Nicholson, 87, joined Hollywood's biggest stars at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Feb. 16.

The three-time Oscar winner hadn't been spotted publicly in nearly two years ahead of his Sunday outing. The "Departed" star joined other A-list celebs who participated in the show, including Jon Hamm, Ryan Reynolds, Drew Barrymore, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson.

JACK NICHOLSON SEEN FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR IN NEW PHOTO WITH DAUGHTER

Jack Nicholson attends SNL50

Jack Nicholson, 87, was spotted leaving his New York City Hotel on Monday around 1p.m. after making a cameo on "SNL50." The veteran actor, who is rarely seen, used a cane to steady himself as he signed some autographs for fans. (Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages)

Nicholson introduced Adam Sandler, whom he starred alongside in the 2003 film "Anger Management," to the audience.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler," he said, as the actor took the stage to perform a song about the history of "SNL."

"Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother," Sandler said from the mic.

Jack Nicholson in the audience at SNL50

Jack Nicholson introduces the "Adam's Song: 50 Years" sketch to the audience on Feb. 16. (Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nicholson was spotted earlier this year in an Instagram post shared by his daughter, Lorraine. The social media post highlighted some of her top moments of 2024.

"The giving season," she captioned the post, which included a carousel of pictures.

One photo in particular showed Lorraine and Nicholson embracing in a warm hug. 

Jack nicholson

Jack Nicholson attends the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 20, 2023. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nicholson was last photographed publicly in May 2023, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The actor broke into the mainstream Hollywood scene in 1969 with his portrayal of lawyer George Hanson in "Easy Rider." The role earned Nicholson his first Oscar nomination.

Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda in Easy Rider

Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda on the set of "Easy Rider," written and directed by actor Dennis Hopper. (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nicholson went on to win three Academy Awards throughout his five-decade career. He took home best actor for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," best supporting actor in "Terms of Endearment" and best actor again for "As Good as it Gets."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Trending