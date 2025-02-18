Jack Nicholson, 87, makes first public appearance in nearly 2 years

Jack Nicholson made a public appearance for the first time in nearly two years as he celebrated 50 years of "Saturday Night Live."

Nicholson, 87, joined Hollywood's biggest stars at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Feb. 16.

The three-time Oscar winner hadn't been spotted publicly in nearly two years ahead of his Sunday outing. The "Departed" star joined other A-list celebs who participated in the show, including Jon Hamm, Ryan Reynolds, Drew Barrymore, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson.

JACK NICHOLSON SEEN FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR IN NEW PHOTO WITH DAUGHTER

Nicholson introduced Adam Sandler, whom he starred alongside in the 2003 film "Anger Management," to the audience.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler," he said, as the actor took the stage to perform a song about the history of "SNL."

"Yeah, baby! Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother," Sandler said from the mic.

Nicholson was spotted earlier this year in an Instagram post shared by his daughter, Lorraine. The social media post highlighted some of her top moments of 2024.

"The giving season," she captioned the post, which included a carousel of pictures.

One photo in particular showed Lorraine and Nicholson embracing in a warm hug.

Nicholson was last photographed publicly in May 2023, sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The actor broke into the mainstream Hollywood scene in 1969 with his portrayal of lawyer George Hanson in "Easy Rider." The role earned Nicholson his first Oscar nomination.

Nicholson went on to win three Academy Awards throughout his five-decade career. He took home best actor for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," best supporting actor in "Terms of Endearment" and best actor again for "As Good as it Gets."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.