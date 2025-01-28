Meryl Streep cut a 'car-size hole' in her neighbor's fence to escape Palisades Fire

Meryl Streep experienced a close call while trying to evacuate from her home during the Palisades Fire earlier this month.

Meryl's nephew, Abe Streep, penned an article for New York Magazine and shared that a tree fell onto his aunt's driveway, which blocked her only exit from her home.

"Evacuation mandates were sent across the city," Abe wrote. "My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit.

"Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape."

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

Fox News Digital has reached out to Meryl Streep's rep for comment.

For his piece in New York Magazine, Abe also spoke to Streep's "Only Murders In the Building" co-star, Martin Short, about his evacuation experience.

"Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape." — Abe Streep

Short, who moved to the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in 1984, told Abe, "Right away I knew this is where I wanted to live. You’re five minutes from the ocean or five minutes from the greatest hiking in the mountains imaginable."

Short told Abe that the safety of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood stood out to him.

"There was only one way in and one way out," he explained.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Short explained that once he was notified to evacuate, he collected family photo albums and got into his car. It took him an hour to leave the Pacific Palisades neighborhood due to people abandoning cars and blocking the roads.

WATCH: 'Destroying families': Pacific Palisades resident says devastation is 'truly sad'

Short shared that he did not lose his home during the fires, but one of his sons who lives nearby did. He also has no plans on leaving his beloved Pacific Palisades.

"I will definitely stay in my home," Short said.

Abe also spoke to actor Haley Joel Osment, who lost his fire in the Eaton Fire.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Osment told Abe he lost 500 records and a piano his parents gave him for his 18th birthday. The "Sixth Sense" actor said his father lost his home too.

"Not to cast blame or anything, but I just want to know, when this is all investigated — was there a decision to just let the whole neighborhood go?" Osment asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities announced Jan. 28 the death toll from the LA Fires had risen to 29.

According to Cal Fire, the Palisades Fire destroyed 6,837 homes and other buildings and burned 23,448 acres. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was 95% contained.

The Eaton Fire destroyed 9,418 homes and other buildings, burned 14,021 acres and, as of Monday night, the fire was 95% contained, according to officials.