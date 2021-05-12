J. Cole's Bill Cosby line during freestyle rap polarizes fans

J. Cole has divided fans by mentioning Bill Cosby during a freestyle rap.

The 36-year-old musician – born Jermaine Lamarr Cole – recently appeared on "LA Leakers" to promote his new album, "The Off-Season."

Cole began with a brief rap about success, sex, money and more before agreeing to a second freestyle. In the rapid-fire rap, Cole rapped about Cosby and said, in part, if someone is sleeping than "f--- em."

J. COLE'S THROWBACK CHARLOTTE HORNETS JACKET WINS PRAISE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

It wasn't long after the freestyle was posted that Cosby, 83, began trending on Twitter as fans shared their opinions on the rap, debating whether the comment was appropriate.

The comedian had been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, and he was deemed a sexually violent predator by his trial judge.

He was convicted in 2018 of assaulting a woman in Philadelphia in 2004. Cosby was also accused of drugging the victim, as well as several other women.

"I fw with J Cole, but that Bill Cosby line feels so…" said another.

A third added: "J Cole told us he don’t read and that line about bill cosby is further proof."

BILL COSBY THANKS RAPPER BOOSIE BADAZZ FOR HIS ‘SUPPORT’ AMID COMEDIAN'S INCARCERATION

Others, however, defended the star.

"I see a lot of <needless> debate regarding Cole's Bill Cosby line; what bothers me is its most prominent by people who from outside the culture who don't understand hip hop lyricism & intent," said a fan, sharing screenshots of the definitions of the words "metaphor" and "simile." "So with that, take these definitions & apply them where they fit, if so..."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That Bill Cosby line by J Cole might legit be the hardest line of 2021 & the year isn’t over yet," yet another said, adding a string of flame emojis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

J. Cole's album, "The Off-Season," is set to drop on Friday, May 14. His reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.