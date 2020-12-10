Bill Cosby thanks rapper Boosie Badazz for his 'support' amid comedian's incarceration

Bill Cosby is giving thanks for "Thank You Thursday."

The official Twitter account for the 83-year-old disgraced comedian, who has been incarcerated since 2018, sent a message of thanks to the rapper Boosie Badazz on Twitter.

Born Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., the 38-year-old hip-hop star recently was injured in a shooting, but has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, according to local Dallas news station, KXAS.

The tweet also featured a picture of Hatch alongside the message.

"On this 10th day of December 2020...I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you," began Cosby. "The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL."

In reference to Hatch's injury, Cosby added: "Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have a speedy recovery and for your mobility to be restored. Again, thank you very much."

The post was concluded with a trio of hashtags: "#ThankYouThursday #ThankYouBoosie #GetHealthyBoosie."

In October, Badazz joined a chorus of Cosby fans calling for mercy for the star, who has been convicted of sexual assault.

"THEM HOES LYIN FREE BILL COSBY ASAP," the rapper tweeted at the time. The tweet received over 11,000 likes.

The rapper has yet to respond to Cosby's thank you note.

After Cosby published his thanks for the "Wipe Me Down" musician, several followers expressed support in the comments.

"Stay strong Bill!!" wrote one. "I’m out here everyday fighting to prove your innocence!! The truth shall prevail!!"

Added another: "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Thank you for everything Mr. Cosby. My kids get a chance to watch you just like I did because of technology. They’ve watched every episode multiple times."

The comedian had been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, and he was deemed a sexually violent predator by his trial judge.

He was convicted in 2018 of assaulting a woman in Philadelphia in 2004. Cosby was also accused of drugging the victim, as well as several other women.

