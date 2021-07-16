Irina Shayk is 'upset' over 'lies' about her relationship with Kanye West ending: report

Model Irina Shayk is reportedly upset over the rumors that she and Kanye West called off their relationship.

"Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye," a source told People magazine in an article published Friday. The report comes days after Page Six reported the pair was "cooling off" in regards to their romantic relationship. The source emphasized that Shayk likes West as a "friend."

People magazine's source told the outlet that the rumors about West and Shayk ending things are "not true."

"That's just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for three hours," they told the magazine.

"They are very much still dating," they added.

West and Shayk were first spotted together in June. The two traveled to France to celebrate West's 44th birthday and had reportedly spent time together before the trip as well.

"She seems smitten," a source told People magazine at the time of the trip. "He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

West's wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated.

Kardashian addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.