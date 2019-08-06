Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland, told him to ‘get over’ her racy social media posts

When Ireland Baldwin posted a cheeky photo of herself to Instagram last month, it quickly prompted her dad Alec Baldwin to respond. Now, the 23-year-old model is addressing her father's comments.

“I’m sorry. What?” Alec — who shares Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger — wrote in the comments section of the photo, which showed his daughter nearly-nude standing on a balcony.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the Weedmaps Museum of Weed grand opening in Los Angeles on Friday, Ireland explained that her dad was "not joking" when it came to his reaction. "That's how dads are," she added.

The risqué photo — which has garnered 45,000 likes since it was first posted — also caught the attention of Ireland's uncle, Billy Baldwin. “Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like.’ #awkward,” he wrote.

However, despite the strong reactions from her family members, Ireland's opinion hasn't changed: she's still going to post racy pics in the future.

“I like being naked,” she explained to the outlet. “The slut-shaming and all the s--t that I get all the time from posting a photo, I don’t even look at comments anymore. People are wasting their time, honestly. … I’m going to continue to be naked and it’s fun and everyone should be. Honestly!”

As for the social media pictures her father takes issue with the most?

“The photos I get yelled at by my dad are the ones where I am drunk-eating at night at 2 a.m. at IHOP," she explained. "I posted this video, like, drinking maple syrup, and he was like, ‘You have to take that down! No one’s going to take you seriously.’

"And I’m like, ‘Get over it, old man,'" Ireland told the "Saturday Night Live" star, 61.

Instagram photos aside, Ireland's career in front of the camera is taking off. She's the face of Guess brand and in 2018 she signed with Muse Models after starting out with IMG.

Ireland has also been featured on the covers of Elle Bulgaria, L'Officiel Ukraine, and Marie Claire México. She can also be found in the pages of W, Vogue Italia and Vogue Taiwan.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.