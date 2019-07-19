Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland’s NSFW photo sparks responses from dad, uncle: 'I’m sorry. What?'

Talk about awkward! Alec Baldwin’s 23-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, had seemingly no shame when posting a cheeky photo of herself to Instagram this week.

On Thursday, the model took to the photo-sharing platform with a nearly-nude photo of herself standing on a balcony.

"Thank you @sixtyhotels for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill," she captioned the racy photo. "Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white."

The pic — which had nearly 35,000 likes as of Friday afternoon — was quick to garner comments, one penned by her father and another by her uncle, Billy Baldwin.

“I’m sorry. What?” Alec Baldwin wrote.

“Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like.’ #awkward,” Billy Baldwin wrote.

This isn’t the first time Ireland — whom Alec Baldwin shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger — has taken to Instagram with an immodest shot of herself, ultimately sparking a reaction from her dad.

In August 2018, Ireland posted a photo of herself straddling a motorcycle.

“No. Just...No,” Alec Baldwin wrote in response at the time.

Instagram photos aside, the 23-year-old's career in front of the camera is taking off.

She's the face of Guess brand and in 2018 she signed with Muse Models after starting out with IMG. Baldwin has also been featured on the covers of Elle Bulgaria, L'Officiel Ukraine, and Marie Claire México. She can also be found in the pages of W, Vogue Italia and Vogue Taiwan.

