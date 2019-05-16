Ireland Baldwin puts chest on display while getting eye-popping makeup done

Ireland Baldwin loves to pamper herself.

The model showed off her flawless hair and makeup glam before heading out for the night and also on full display was her chest in a tight black top with silver hooks down the front.

Baldwin captioned the photo on Instagram, "I like when the tagged bi---es touch me."

The 23-year-old's career in front of the camera is taking off. She's the face of Guess brand and in 2018 she signed with Muse Models after starting out with IMG.

Baldwin has also been featured on the covers of Elle Bulgaria, L'Officiel Ukraine and Marie Claire México. And you can find her inside the pages of in W, Vogue Italia and Vogue Taiwan.

In an interview with Mic, the stunner said she's trying to make an identity for herself separate from her famous parents Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin.

"It's also a curse because people have an expectation of me and who I'm supposed to be," she said.

"I must look like my mom. Constantly I'm a prisoner of expectation and I think that's harmful to someone for their overall image," she added, "You're trying so hard to be yourself, but every day I'm reminded, well, I don't look like my parents, I'm not my parents."