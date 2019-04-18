Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Hilaria Baldwin says she has ‘tremendous respect’ for Alec Baldwin’s ex Kim Basinger

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Hilaria Baldwin opened up about her relationship with husband Alec Baldwin’s ex Kim Basinger.

Hilaria Baldwin opened up about her relationship with husband Alec Baldwin’s ex Kim Basinger. (Getty)

Hilaria Baldwin always wanted to have a healthy relationship with husband Alec Baldwin‘s family — including his first wife, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria, who now has four kids with Alec, knew she’d be stepping into a sensitive situation, given he has daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with Basinger. In a candid Instagram post on Thursday, the “Mom Brain” podcast co-host opened up about navigating a blended family and her relationship with Basinger.

“I love my stepdaughter [Ireland] as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise,” she wrote alongside a photo of her looking up to Ireland.

HILARIA BALDWIN CONFIRMS SHE HAS SUFFERED A MISCARRIAGE 

“Having a stepchild is a delicate matter. Especially one who is grown. I think my relationship with her has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy,” continued Hilaria, who then began to sing Basinger’s praises.

“She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for…and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be number one.”

Hilaria made sure she received Ireland’s approval before seriously pursuing her relationship with Alec, which would ultimately result in marriage and a large family. Had Ireland rejected her, Hilaria said she wouldn’t have continued to date the “Saturday Night Live” actor. She also felt it was important to have a good relationship with Basinger.

ALEC BALDWIN IS AN 'ENTITLED CELEBRITY' WITH 'HISTORY OF VERBALLY AND PHYSICALLY MISTREATING OTHERS': LAWSUIT 

“Family is first and she needed to be ok with me. We have never had a fight or a bad moment. Nor have I with her mother,” Hilaria shared. “Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her…”

This article originally appeared in Page Six