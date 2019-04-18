Hilaria Baldwin says she has ‘tremendous respect’ for Alec Baldwin’s ex Kim Basinger

Hilaria Baldwin always wanted to have a healthy relationship with husband Alec Baldwin‘s family — including his first wife, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria, who now has four kids with Alec, knew she’d be stepping into a sensitive situation, given he has daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with Basinger. In a candid Instagram post on Thursday, the “Mom Brain” podcast co-host opened up about navigating a blended family and her relationship with Basinger.

“I love my stepdaughter [Ireland] as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise,” she wrote alongside a photo of her looking up to Ireland.

“Having a stepchild is a delicate matter. Especially one who is grown. I think my relationship with her has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy,” continued Hilaria, who then began to sing Basinger’s praises.

“She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for…and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be number one.”

Hilaria made sure she received Ireland’s approval before seriously pursuing her relationship with Alec, which would ultimately result in marriage and a large family. Had Ireland rejected her, Hilaria said she wouldn’t have continued to date the “Saturday Night Live” actor. She also felt it was important to have a good relationship with Basinger.

“Family is first and she needed to be ok with me. We have never had a fight or a bad moment. Nor have I with her mother,” Hilaria shared. “Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her…”

