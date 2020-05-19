'Ink Master' star Daniel Silva charged with murder in crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Daniel Silva, a former contestant on "Ink Master," has been charged with murder in the crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie.

The Los Angeles County's District Attorney's Office confirmed the charge in a news release on Tuesday.

"A 26-year-old man has been charged with killing the passenger in his McLaren sports car after crashing into a tree in Valley Village earlier this month," the release said, later naming Silva, a resident of North Hollywood.

He faces one count of murder.

Silva was allegedly driving on the night of May 10 with La Barrie in the car, prosecutors said, according to the release. The crash killed La Barrie on his 25th birthday.

"If convicted as charged, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison," the release said, noting that a date for arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

News of La Barrie's passing made headlines after his brother Jarrad shared a message on Instagram, confirming Corey La Barrie's death.

"This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Jarred captioned the post.

"This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do i dont how I’m suppose [sic] to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair," Jarred continued. "Thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f--king much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."

He concluded: "P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me i love you."

Later that same day, La Barrie's mother shared a similar post.

"My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he got into a car with a drunk driver. The accident killed him instantly," she captioned the post, which featured a picture of her late son. "No words can describe the sadness I feel in loosening a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair."

Although Corey La Barrie's mom and brother allege in their posts that the driver of the car was "drunk," Tuesday's news release did not mention a DUI.

According to the release, the case remains under investigation by authorities.

A rep for Silva did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.