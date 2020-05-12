'Ink Master' star Daniel Silva faces murder charges in crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie

Former "Ink Master" star Daniel Silva has been arrested and charged with murder following an alleged drunk driving accident on Sunday that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie, Fox News has learned.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release obtained by Fox News that Silva, 27, was arrested as the suspected drunk driver who was operating the vehicle that reportedly killed La Barrie, 25.

According to the release, Silva was allegedly traveling at a high speed when he lost control, "ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree," killing the passenger -- the LAPD is withholding the identification pending notification of next of kin -- of his car. According to TMZ, La Barrie was the passenger in the car.

"The driver of the Maclaran exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid," the statement read. "No other vehicles were involved in the collision."

Per the release, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported both the driver and the passenger to a local hospital for medical treatment. The passenger "succumbed to his injuries" at the hospital, according to the release.

In a video shared to La Barrie's YouTube Channel on Saturday, he announced that the following day -- May 10 -- was his birthday.

On Monday, La Barrie's mother, Lissa Burton, reacted to the tragic passing of her son in a somber Instagram post.

"My heart breaks right now, on my sons 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver (sic). The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in (sic) overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It's just so unfair," Burton captioned a photo of him.

La Barrie's brother, Jarrad La Barrie, also took to his Instagram to announce his passing.

"This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving... this is the hardest thing I've ever had to do i don't know how I'm suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f--king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P. P.S say hi to grandad and grandma for me i love you," Jarrad wrote.

La Barrie ran his own YouTube channel that boasted 350,000 subscribers.

Silva was reportedly a contestant on Season 10 of "Ink Master" and finished in seventh place. He returned for a spinoff of the show, "Ink Master: Angels." Representatives for "Ink Master" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to his Instagram account, Silva founded an online tattoo class titled Daniel Silva Tattoo University. TMZ reports Silva remains hospitalized.

