Influencer Oli London breaks down $300,000 cost of extensive surgeries to look like a Korean woman

YouTuber Oli London is a British actor, singer and influencer with a huge following around the world.

London first spoke with Fox News Digital exclusively on Monday about his process of detransitioning back to a man after living as a transgender woman for the last six months, and now he's opening up about the steep cost of his many procedures – totaling $300,000.

Born a Caucasian male, London wanted to look like a South Korean woman and underwent extensive surgeries – 32, to be exact – to accomplish his desired appearance.

"I started having surgeries when I lived in Korea back in 2013," he tells Fox News Digital. "I was always deeply unhappy with my image and used to get teased and bullied on a daily basis for the way I looked, especially my nose. I dreamed of being beautiful and being accepted by others around me and this began my never-ending journey to try and achieve the perfect look.

INFLUENCER OLI LONDON EXPLAINS WHY HE DETRANSITIONED BACK TO MALE, BLASTS ‘HYPOCRITICAL’ HATERS

London explains that he's undergone surgeries in numerous countries, including Armenia, China, Poland, Korea and Turkey.

"$300,000 on 32 surgical procedures over nine years, which includes skin whitening injections to look more Korean, fat burning injections in my stomach, vampire facials and all the filler and Botox," London reveals.

As for his most expensive surgery? A $70,000 total makeover in Korea, which consisted of "jaw surgery, chin surgery, cheek bone shaving, nose surgery, facial bone shaving and reshaping all in one day."

London also shared that contrary to what many may believe, he did not utilize insurance for the $300,000 surgical bills. Instead, he paid on his own.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I always pay by myself," he says. "I don't believe in taking money from other people or from those in need of important medical procedures… I would never want or expect insurance or any health care system to pay for me wanting to change the way I look."

He also explains that he's had surgeries done in foreign countries outside the United States, where insurance would not cover the expenses.

So how exactly has London been able to afford $300,000 in plastic surgeries?

"I do extremely well on social media, especially on TikTok," he explains. "I get a lot of brand sponsorships that way."

Despite London's decision to detransition back to male, he doesn't regret the incredible expenses he incurred to achieve his desired look as a Korean woman. Recently, he shaved his hair off completely, which he views as the beginning of his journey back to being a man. He previously shared with Fox News Digital that the last six months of living as a woman have provided him with new clarity about his identity.

"I've now had so much surgery that I feel happy and blessed with my new look," London shares. "I don't even recognize the person I once was, so I am lucky to have finally found good doctors who fixed me up and made my face more Korean and cute. I feel like I have got to a point now where I am just trying to find myself as a person and realize there is far more to life than chasing perfection and trying to look a certain way."

If there's one takeaway from London's nearly decade-long journey of drastically changing his appearance, it's that he wants to be a voice for those individuals who have transitioned and then decide to detransition.

"This is one of the reasons why I chose to speak out about my detransition and surgeries to try and help young people that may be going through similar identity issues," London reveals. "I want to reassure them that we are all beautiful on the inside and that's all that matters. We need to find love within our hearts to accept and love ourselves for who we are."