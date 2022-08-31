Brittany Aldean says transgender comments 'were taken out of context' as she launches charity clothing line

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brittany Aldean said her comments comparing her "tomboy phase" to transgenderism have been taken out of context, and used the controversy to inspire a new charity clothing line.

"Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week," she captioned photos of the new tops Wednesday before including an eye roll emoji.

"Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it," Brittany added.

Brittany, who is married to country music star Jason Aldean, launched a Barbie-inspired T-shirt with the phrase "Don't tread on our kids" alongside musician Chuck Wick's wife Kasi. The theme is seemingly a reference to Brittany being labeled "Insurrection Barbie" by Maren Morris.

The clothing line will benefit Operation Light Shine, a charity started to "help fight child exploitation and human trafficking," according to Brittany.

The mom of two shared the post after she made comments about her "tomboy phase."

Brittany created a video reel on Instagram where she showed her two million followers how she transforms from a relatively makeup-free face into full glam with the flick of a foundation brush while Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Upgrade U" played on the clip.

She captioned the post, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Country music singers Cassadee Pope and Morris were just a few of the many to criticize the seconds-long video, with Pope tweeting that celebrities could "see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," as Morris added, "it's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?"

"It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie," Morris wrote in full.

"You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice," Pope also wrote.

Brittany shared Pope's message on Instagram with the follow-up, "Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care,’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can do protect their innocence."

"The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They're children," she said of her two kids with Jason.

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they're willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren't old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions."

She ended her response with, "Until then, leave children alone."

Brittany's post wasn't only met with backlash. "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy commented on her original "tomboy phase" Instagram reel with a handful of laughing emojis followed by "same!"

Brittany's hubby Jason also showed his support writing, "Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out."

Morris has seemingly moved on from the online back-and-forth. "The Bones" singer shared photos from her past month on tour with her 2-year-old son who she called "the biggest trooper."

"He's only 2, but has come alive on this run. He is talking more than ever, has seen every zoo, aquarium, and children's museum that America has to offer," she wrote.

She added: "Kids and touring is a creative adjustment that a lot of people have helped us make a reality, but we are making it work," before adding that she misses her husband and "can't wait to be home."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.