‘Indiana Jones’ stars Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Ke Huy Quan: Where iconic cast is now

Indiana Jones has been entertaining audiences for four decades, and the fifth movie is keeping up the tradition.

In the past, Indiana Jones has worked toward stopping the Nazis in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," found himself on a dangerous adventure in India in "Temple of Doom," working against the Nazis to find the Holy Grail in "Last Crusade," and racing against the Soviets in search for a hidden artifact with his long-lost son in Peru in "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

The newest movie, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," follows the famous architect on a journey with his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, on their way to find a dial that is said to hold the powers of changing history.

Here is where some of the franchise's biggest stars are today.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford has played the titular character, Indiana Jones, in all five movies in the franchise, with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" set to be his last time putting on that famous fedora.

The 80-year-old recently got emotional when discussing this chapter of his life closing, and he explained why his character, Indy, and the franchise are adored by fans worldwide.

"I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion and the importance of emotion in these films," Ford said during a BBC Radio 1 interview.

"As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age, and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with."

Ford first gained national recognition when he played Han Solo in the original Star Wars trilogy, starting in 1977 and ending in 1983.

Since starting his stint as Indiana Jones in 1981, Ford has been nominated for an Academy Award for his role in "Witness" and starred in blockbuster movies such as "Blade Runner" and its sequel, "Blade Runner 2049," "The Fugitive," "Air Force One," "Morning Glory," "Ender's Game" and "The Call of the Wild."

Ford first married Mary Marquardt in 1964 and was married to her for 15 years. The couple had two children, Benjamin and Willard, before getting divorced in 1979. He then married screenwriter Melissa Mathison in 1983. They also had two children, a son, Malcolm, and a daughter, Georgia, before getting divorced in 2004.

The actor met his third wife, Calista Flockhart, at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, and they soon began dating. They got engaged in February 2009 and married in June 2010. Upon marrying her, Ford became the father of her son, Liam, who Flockhart had adopted prior to meeting Ford.

Sean Connery

After starring as James Bond and playing the international spy in seven movies, Sean Connery took on the role of Indiana Jones' nutty father, Professor Henry Jones, in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

Throughout his career, he won an Academy Award, a BAFTA and two Golden Globes.

Connery went on to star in "The Hunt for Red October," "Medicine Man," "Rising Sun," "A Good Man in Africa" and "Entrapment." His final on-screen role was in the 2003 movie "The League of Extraordinary Men," later providing his voice to the 2012 movie "Sir Billi," after which he retired.

Prior to starring in the third Indiana Jones movie, Connery had roles in "Marnie," "The Man Who Would Be King," "The Wind and the Lion," "Murder on the Orient Express," "The Untouchables" and "The Presidio."

Connery married actress Diane Cilento in 1962, and they had a son named Jason Joseph, before getting divorced in 1974. In 1975, he married French-Moroccan painter Micheline Roquebrune and the two were together until his death in 2020.

The actor died in October 2020 at age 90. He reportedly died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia as well as atrial fibrillation.

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan's first acting role was in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," playing Short Round.

He landed the role after he caught the eye of the casting director when he tagged along to his brother's audition.

Quan followed up his debut role by starring in "The Goonies" and later in "It Takes a Thief," "Encino Man" and "Red Pirate." After landing a role in "Second Time Around" in 2002, Quan retired from acting.

However, he returned in 2021 for the movie "Finding 'Ohana" and the 2022 movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once," for which he won an Academy Award for best supporting actor.

Quan is married to Echo Quan, who was a translator on the Oscar-winning film.

Kate Capshaw

Kate Caphsaw only had one leading role, in the movie "A Little Sex," before playing Willie Scott in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

She continued to act throughout the ‘80s and ’90s in a number of successful movies, including "SpaceCamp," "The Quick and The Dead" (1987) alongside Sam Elliott, "Black Rain" with Michael Douglas, "Just Cause" with Sean Connery, "The Love Letter" with Tom Selleck and "Love Affair" with Warren Beatty and Annette Benning.

After starring in the Showtime movie "A Girl Thing" and the TV movie "Due East," Capshaw retired from acting.

She married her first husband, Robert Capshaw, in 1976, and they had daughter, "Grey's Anatomy" actress Jessica Capshaw, before getting a divorce in 1980.

In 1984, while working on "Temple of Doom," Capshaw hit it off with director Steven Spielberg and the two were married a few years later in October 1991.

The couple has seven children between them, including Jessica. They also share Max Spielberg, the director's son from his previous marriage, Theo Spielberg, who Capshaw adopted prior to their marriage and who Steven later adopted, Sasha Spielberg, Sawyer Spielberg, Mikaela George, who they adopted together, and Destry Spielberg.

Karen Allen

Karen Allen made her film debut in 1978 in "National Lampoon's Animal House." After starring in a few different projects, she starred as Marion Ravenwood in "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark," which went on to become one of her most well-known roles.

For the next few years, Allen acted on screen sporadically, choosing instead to work in theater, before returning to the screen in 1987, starring in "The Glass Menagerie," then in "Scrooged" with Bill Murray. She later appeared in "Falling Sky," "The Basket" and "The Root" before reprising her role of Marion in the 2008 sequel, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

Following the release of the fourth movie, Allen continued to act, appearing in "White Irish Drinkers," "Blue Bloods," "Bad Hurt" and "Year by the Sea." Most recently, she appeared in "Colewell," "Things Heard & Seen" and "A Stage of Twilight."

Allen married her husband, Kale Browne in 1988, and they had a son together, Nicholas, in 1990 before getting divorced in 1998.

Alison Doody

Alison Doody had been acting for a number of years before taking on the role of Austrian archeologist Elsa Schneider in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," the role for which she is most recognized.

Following the success of the third film, Doody continued to act for a few years before she took almost a decade off, starting in 1994. She returned in the 2003 movie "The Actors," going on to appear in "The Rapture," "We Still Kill the Old Way," "Brother" and "Division 19."

Her final roles to date have been in "The Rising Hawk," "The Muse," "We Still Die the Old Way" and "RRR" in 2022.

In June 1994, Doody married Gavin O'Reilly, the CEO of a media organization. The two had two daughters, Alanna and Lauren O'Reilly, before getting a divorce in 2006. From 2014 to 2015, Doody was engaged to businessman Tadhg Geary.

John Rhys-Davies

John Rhys-Davies had already been acting for more than a decade by the time he was cast as Sallah in "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark." He reprised his role for the third movie, "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and does so again in the new film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Rhys-Davies did not slow down after playing Sallah, appearing in movies such as "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk," "Tusks" and the television show "Sliders," before starring as Gimli in all three movies in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, a role that earned him a SAG Award.

He also starred in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," "The King Maker," "To Have and to Hold," "Santa Fe" and "Shadowtown." Most recently, he starred in "Kingslayer," "Bad Cupid" and "Starbright."

In 1966, Rhys-Davies married Suzanne Wilkinson and the two welcomed their sons, Tom and Ben Davies, before legally separating in 1985. Although they were legally separated, the two never got a divorce and were legally married until Wilkinson died in 2010. During that time, Rhys-Davies entered a relationship with Lisa Manning in 2004 and the two have since welcomed a daughter named Maia.

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf started out as a child star on Disney Channel's "Even Stevens" in 2000.

He then took on roles in "Holes," "Disturbia" and "Transformers" before playing Mutt Williams, Indiana Jones' long-lost son, in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

He went on to star in the thriller "Eagle Eye" as well as the Transformers sequels "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" and "Transformers: Dark of the Moon." LaBeouf later appeared in "Lawless," "Nymphomaniac: Vol. I" and its sequel, "Fury," and starred alongside Maddie Ziegler in the music video for Sia's song "Elastic Heart."

In 2019, LaBeouf wrote, directed and starred in "Honey Boy," a film loosely based on his life as a child actor and the pressure he felt from his father. He wrote the screenplay while in rehab. That same year, he starred in "The Peanut Butter Falcon" and "Pieces of a Woman." His most recent role was in the movie "Padre Pio."

When filming "Nymphomaniac" in 2012, Labeouf met actress Mia Goth and the two began dating. He announced on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" in October 2016 that they had gotten married, but they announced their separation in September 2018.

He went on to date FKA Twigs and Margaret Qualley before announcing he had reunited with Goth in February 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Isabel, in March 2022.

Cate Blanchett

By the time Cate Blanchett starred as Irina Spalko in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," she was already an Academy Award winner, a BAFTA winner and a Golden Globe winner, having starred in movies such as "Notes on a Scandal," "The Aviator," "Elizabeth," "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Following her entry into the world of Indiana Jones, Blanchett starred in "I'm Not There," for which she was nominated for multiple awards, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," as well as its two sequels.

Blanchett then starred in "Elizabeth: The Golden Age," for which she earned her fifth Academy Award nomination, "Blue Jasmine," for which she earned her second Academy Award and sixth nomination, and "Carol," for which she earned her seventh Academy Award nomination.

She later appeared in "Thor: Ragnarok," "Ocean's Eight," "The House with a Clock in its Walls," "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Where'd You Go, Bernadette," which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She then earned an Emmy nomination for her work portraying Phyllis Schlafly in the FX series "Mrs. America," also appearing in "Don't Look Up," Nightmare Alley" and most recently "The New Boy."

In 2023, she was nominated for her eighth Academy Award for her role in "Tar," in which she played a prolific conductor whose reputation takes a plunge when she finds herself embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal.

Blanchett is also an accomplished stage actress, even getting a Tony nomination in 2017 for her work in the Broadway play "The Present."

Blanchett met her husband, Andrew Upton, in the mid-1990s when working in a theater in Australia, and the two got married in December 1997. The couple have four children together, Dashiell, Roman and Ignatius, as well as Edith, who they adopted when she was born in 2015.