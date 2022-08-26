Shia LaBeouf denies Olivia Wilde's claim that he was fired from 'Don’t Worry Darling': 'I quit'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shia LaBeouf is disputing Olivia Wilde’s claim that he was fired from "Don’t Worry Darling."

Wilde, who is the director behind the upcoming film, told Variety in an interview that she let LaBeouf go and the role ultimately went to Harry Styles, with whom she's publicly been in a relationship since January 2021.

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work," she told the outlet. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

Wilde continued: "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

Following the cover story, LaBeouf responded to Wilde’s claims via email to the outlet. He said that he was not fired and "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time."

The "Transformers" actor provided the outlet with an email he reportedly sent to Wilde following the story's publication. LaBeouf wrote, "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse."

LaBeouf noted that he was "greatly honored" that Wilde praised him, but said he was "a little confused about the narrative that I was fired."

At the beginning of his email, LaBeouf shared that he was praying for Wilde and her family while sharing personal details about his life over the past year and becoming a father. He urged Wilde to "correct the narrative" behind how he ended up not starring in the film.

"I know that you are beginning your press run for ‘DWD’ and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life," he penned. "But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions."

LaBeouf ended his email: "Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects [sic] you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."

Shortly after LaBeouf stepped away from the film in 2020, FKA Twigs sued the actor for physical, mental and emotional abuse when they were in a relationship, according to The New York Times.

At the time, Wilde addressed the allegations made against LaBeouf and said, "A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior… Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking [co-star] Florence [Pugh] to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported."

She continued by wishing him well: "I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive."

According to Variety, LaBeouf shared text messages with the outlet between him and Wilde as well as a video she allegedly sent the actor two days after he quit the movie in August 2020. She allegedly pleaded with him, asking him to stay on the film.

"I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out," Wilde said in the video, according to the outlet. "You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you're open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?"

Per the outlet, multiple studio sources said LaBeouf was fired, while another source said the actor's style wasn't a good fit for Wilde's directing approach.

A representative for Wilde did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Don’t Worry Darling," starring Styles, Pugh, Wilde, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, is set to be released next month.