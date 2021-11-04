'Indiana Jones' crew member Nic Cupac found dead

Nic Cupac, a crew member working on the latest "Indiana Jones" movie, was found dead. He was 54 years old.

The film's production company, Lucasfilm, confirmed Cupac's death in a statement to Fox News on Thursday.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed," the statement read.

Fox News can confirm his death was not production-related. The cast and crew were reportedly filming in Morroco.

Cupac was working as a grip on the fifth installment of the action movie franchise, helmed by Harrison Ford.

Cupac previously worked on a "Harry Potter" film, "Jurassic Park," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and some "Star Wars" films, according to his IMDB page.

Production on the next Indy movie has hit some rough patches over the past year. First, shooting was postponed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic .

Then, in June, Ford suffered a shoulder injury on set. At the time, Fox News confirmed that Ford was hurt while rehearsing for a scene.

A spokesperson for Disney noted that, while production will likely have to be rearranged to accommodate recovery, it does not currently plan to delay the film at all.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

Ford is reprising his role as the famous adventurer and treasure hunter. His last film as Dr. Jones was "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" in 2008. Actor Josh Gad posted a photo of Ford in costume , showing that despite his age, he still looks the same in the character’s trademark brown leather jacket and fedora.

While Ford may look the same in his costume, "Indiana Jones 5" will have one key difference from the other movies. For the first time, Steven Spielberg will not be helming the movie. Instead, directorial duties have gone to James Mangold with Spielberg falling back to a producer role alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The film is slated for 2023 release.

