Ice Cube warns Instagram followers not to vote for sake of voting: 'Be skeptical'

Rapper and actor Ice Cube urged his 18.5 million Instagram followers not to vote “just to vote” and to instead ask for something in exchange on Tuesday, warning that anyone telling people to simply vote is “suspect.”

Ice Cube said he was speaking to his “Black folks” in a video labeled “Important Message Getting real - please share this video,” that was posted on this Instagram page.

“I just want to be straight up because there is a lot of messages going out about this election. First and foremost, anybody telling you that you’ve got to vote, that it’s your duty, that you have to exercise your right and that people die for you to vote, for one, people did die, but nobody walked out their house to go die for you to vote,” Ice Cube said. “They were killed by, probably some racist that don’t wanna see us get anything.”

The actor then urged his followers to be careful if anyone tells Black people to vote.

“Be skeptical of anybody telling you to vote and not telling you to ask for anything or to tell you to just vote and not to get anything for you vote. That’s not how it works. That’s not the process,” he continued. “You don’t vote just to vote. You vote because you’re getting something, or your community is getting something.”

NBA superstar LeBron James has recently been spotted in a “Vote or Die” shirt, which was the catchphrase of a 2004 campaign regularly promoted by rapper P. Diddy at the time.

“Everybody that’s telling you that, man, look at them and say, ‘What do you get?’ Because people that just want you to vote and not ask for nothing, people that are in power and want you to vote but don’t want you to get anything, or not asking for you to get anything economically, they suspect,” Ice Cube said. “Straight up, cause a lot of people been in place for a long time and we ain’t got s—t. That s—t gonna end... we gonna get what we supposed to get, period. And anybody asking you not to ask, I wouldn’t listen to them cause that’s the process. Every community asks for what they want.”

Earlier this year, Ice Cube raised eyebrows for praising Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan and sharing images that pushed Jewish conspiracy theories on Twitter.

