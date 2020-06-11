Anti-Defamation League slammed for 'weak' response to Ice Cube's anti-Semitic tweets

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is under fire for what critics call a "weak" response to Ice Cube's series of anti-Semitic tweets.

Over the past several days, the iconic rapper sparked heavy backlash for tweets that push Jewish conspiracy theories.

On Wednesday, the performer, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, shared an image of the Star of David with an outline of a cube at the center.

He then followed that tweet with other images labeled "black cube of Saturn" with photographs of large black cube structures in Manhattan, Australia, and Denmark.

The Black Cube of Saturn appears to be a symbol believed by conspiracy theorists to identify Satan worshipers. The Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer pointed to another conspiracy theory that concludes the symbol of cubes is "Jewish control."

Later in the evening, Ice Cube praised Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan and echoed his rhetoric.

"The Honorable Louis Farrakhan continues to warn America to this very second and he’s labeled one of your 'evil names' and you turn your ears off. Why is the truth so offensive that you can’t stand to hear it?" the rapper tweeted.

Last weekend, the "21 Jump Street" star shared another image that is known to be an anti-Semitic mural showing Jews playing the game of Monopoly on the backs of people of color.

On Thursday, the ADL called out Ice Cube for his "disheartening" tweets.

"We need to be united in the fight for justice. That's why it is so disheartening that Ice Cube is using his platform to elevate #antisemites like Louis Farrakhan & cryptic posts that seem to touch upon #antisemitic conspiracies," the organization tweeted.

However, the ADL itself was criticized for what was deemed a tepid response to Ice Cube's tweets.

"It's 'disheartening' that cakes fall from too much yeast. It's 'outrageous' that people hate Jews. It's also 'outrageous' that @ADL treats Ice Cube like an ally who made a poor word choice, and not like the vicious antisemite that he is," journalist Gary Weiss reacted.

"Seem to"... Really @ADL?" Twitter user Bryan Leib asked. "This is such a weak response to Ice Cube's social media attacks on the Jewish community."

"'Disheartening,' 'seems to touch.' You bozos just can't say the words, can you?" another Twitter user said.

"'Seem to'??? This is so weak," Twitter user Michele Sabra similarly wrote.

Fox News reached out to the ADL for comment.

Ice Cube has been outspoken on Twitter amid the George Floyd protests, expressing animosity towards President Trump as well as police.

A rep for Ice Cube previously did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.