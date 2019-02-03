Rapper 21 Savage arrested by ICE in Atlanta: report

Rapper 21 Savage was detained by ICE in Atlanta on Sunday on allegations that he's actually a British citizen who overstayed his visa in the United States and may be deported.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA '21 Savage' during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta," ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told WSB-TV Atlanta. "Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon."

Cox's statement continued, "Mr. Abraham-Joseph initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006. In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, Mr. Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia."

"Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts," the statement concluded. "ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions."

21 Savage's attorney, Dina LaPolt, told TMZ, "We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy."

According to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the 26-year-old "Bank Account" MC performed in Atlanta on Thursday and has held numerous fundraising events for underprivileged youth in Atlanta, which he's reportedly considered his hometown for years.