Celebrity News
Published

Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta for battery during Super Bowl weekend

By Julius Young | Fox News
Rapper Bow Wow was arrested on Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta, GA after an alleged domestic dispute with a woman near Midtown.

Rapper Bow Wow was arrested on Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta, GA after an alleged domestic dispute with a woman near Midtown. (Getty Images)

Rapper Bow Wow was arrested early Saturday morning in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl, Fox News has learned.

The 31-year-old hip-hop artist and actor, whose real name is Shad Moss, allegedly beat a woman inside an apartment building near Midtown, Atlanta, according to law enforcement officials. Authorities say the violent incident took place around 4:15 a.m. and both Moss as well as the woman identified as Leslie Holden, “sustained visible minor injuries.”

Upon responding to the alleged attack, officers were unable to determine who the aggressor was, so they arrested both parties and charged them with misdemeanor battery.

Moss was taken to the Fulton County Jail where he was processed and booked on a charge of "Battery Substantial Physical Harm' – this according to Fulton County Jail inmate records.

A rep for Moss did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

On Friday, the "CSI: Cyber" alum took to Twitter to promote a “Sip & Shop” Super Bowl pop-up event Friday and Saturday benefiting his mother’s foundation.

