Huma Abedin on Anthony Weiner's multiple scandals during marriage: 'I don't regret standing by him'

Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin said Monday she didn't regret standing behind her disgraced ex-husband Anthony Weiner following his 2011 sexting scandal, resignation from Congress, and as he attempted to revive his political career.

In one of her first live interviews after years of being in the spotlight due to Weiner's multiple scandals, Abedin told "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie that standing beside her husband during his ill-fated New York City mayoral run in 2013 "was the right thing to do."

"I don’t regret standing by him," Abedin told Guthrie as they were discussing her new memoir titled "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds." Guthrie, citing subsequent revelations that Weiner was continuing to send sexually explicit messages to women after apologizing for the first scandal, had asked Abedin if she regretted standing by him considering the lies he was still telling.

Weiner's 2013 mayoral campaign collapsed after revelations that he had continued to send explicit messages under the moniker "Carlos Danger."

"I know there’s been a lot of speculation on what is wrong with her, what is she thinking in that time?" Abedin added. "I decided it was the right thing to do because I had encouraged him to run for mayor. I did think that he was a good public servant and I thought this was a way back for him."

"As I write … I was in shock. I went through a period of time saying I just – I want my life back. We didn’t just have any life. We had this most perfect life. I thought we had this amazing love affair. And so, no, for me, I felt I owed it to people to stand at that podium because I had supported his decision to run," she said.

Weiner, a Democrat, resigned from Congress in 2011 after he lied about sexually charged communications he had with women he met online.

He attempted a political comeback when he announced in 2013 he would be a candidate for New York City mayor.

His campaign, however, quickly fell apart as new revelations surfaced he was continuing to send lewd messages to women amid a "rough time" in his marriage with Abedin.

That wasn't the end of his scandalous behavior. Weiner later pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit messages to an underage girl and served 18 months in prison; the 2016 revelation of his exchanges with the minor rocked Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Abedin separated from Weiner in 2016, later filing for divorce after his guilty plea. They eventually agreed to finalize it out of court.