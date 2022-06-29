Lauren Conrad details experience with 'lifesaving reproductive care' following overturn of Roe v. Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lauren Conrad shared her experience with lifesaving reproductive care in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark abortion decision on June 24.

"The last few days have been hard. I’ve been searching for the right words, and reposting someone else’s didn’t feel quite right," Conrad wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday. "I wanted to share my own experience with lifesaving reproductive care."

Conrad revealed she suffered an ectopic pregnancy six years ago. An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Due to prompt medical care, doctors saved my fallopian tubes, allowing me to have two healthy pregnancies," she continued.

Conrad went on to share another woman's story dealing with an ectopic pregnancy following Roe v. Wade being overturned.

"Yesterday I read about a woman with this same condition having her ectopic pregnancy rupture — and facing death — while waiting for treatment," Conrad wrote. "Because her doctor was on the phone with his lawyer out of fear of losing his medical license (for using a D&C as a tool to help establish the diagnosis of an ectopic pregnancy). This is heart breaking [sic]."

"I hope someday we will be in a place where every woman has access to the healthcare she needs and the freedom to decide what happens in her own body," she concluded.

Conrad isn't the only celebrity sharing her experience with reproductive health care. Hilarie Burton claimed having an abortion after suffering a miscarriage "allowed" her to eventually give birth to her now 4-year-old daughter.

"Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic. But female bodies are all different and unpredictable," the "One Tree Hill" star explained. "Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies."

Burton revealed that the procedure to clear out her uterus lining following the miscarriage was listed as an "abortion" on the hospital paperwork.

"The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion," she explained. "That’s what it was. If abortion had been illegal, and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn’t caused my own miscarriage."

Burton warned about the days ahead now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

"So f--- you very much to the Supreme Court. And f--- you to the ignorant right wing extremists who want my daughter to have fewer rights than what I was born with."