Howard Stern suggests he should run for president in 2024, claims he would beat Donald Trump's 'a--'

Long-time radio personality Howard Stern claimed on his Tuesday show that he would beat former President Donald Trump's "a--" if he ran against him for president 2024.

While discussing the media coverage of his criticism of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his deceit about not his vaccination status against the coronavirus, Stern suddenly declared that he should run for president.

WARNING: THIS CLIP CONTAINS VULGAR LAUNGUAGE

"I saw this morning — I woke up, The Daily Mail front page, the TMZ — my comments about Aaron Rodgers were big news," Stern told co-host Robin Quivers. "I think I’m going to run for president. I think I'm running the country."

"If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him," Quivers said, to which Stern responded, "I'll beat his --."

Stern added that in a debate he would just play a clip of Trump "trying to fix the election" over and over again, although it was unclear exactly what clip he was referring to.

"There's no way I'd lose," he said.

Stern's once close relationship with Trump deteriorated after he was elected president in 2016. Trump had been a frequent guest on his show over the years.

Stern maintained his support for Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, throughout the election, and turned down an invitation from Trump to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Stern ramped up his criticism of Trump throughout his presidency, at one point claiming the latter was "disgusted" by his own supporters, and mocking him for speculating on the effectiveness of several possible treatments for the coronavirus, such as ingesting disinfectants, in the early days of the pandemic.

Despite Trump later claiming he was being sarcastic, Stern suggested his supporters should inject disinfectant to see if it worked.