Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Howard Stern suggests he should run for president in 2024, claims he would beat Donald Trump's 'a--'

'There's no way I'd lose'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Media top headlines November 10 Video

Media top headlines November 10

'The View' guest clashes with Adam Schiff over the Steele dossier, Brian Williams announces plans to depart MSNBC, NBC News after 28 years, and a New York Times media columnist says journalist shouldn't be 'cheerleading' the FBI raid on James O'Keefe

Long-time radio personality Howard Stern claimed on his Tuesday show that he would beat former President Donald Trump's "a--" if he ran against him for president 2024. 

While discussing the media coverage of his criticism of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his deceit about not his vaccination status against the coronavirus, Stern suddenly declared that he should run for president. 

WARNING: THIS CLIP CONTAINS VULGAR LAUNGUAGE

HOWARD STERN SUGGESTS TRUMP SUPPORTERS TAKE DISINFECTANTS AND DROP DEAD

"I saw this morning — I woke up, The Daily Mail front page, the TMZ — my comments about Aaron Rodgers were big news," Stern told co-host Robin Quivers. "I think I’m going to run for president. I think I'm running the country."

"If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him," Quivers said, to which Stern responded, "I'll beat his --."

NEW YORK - JANUARY 9:  Radio talk show host Howard Stern debuts his show on Sirius Satellite Radio January 09, 2006 at the network's studios at Rockefeller Center in New York City.  (Photo by Getty Images)

NEW YORK - JANUARY 9:  Radio talk show host Howard Stern debuts his show on Sirius Satellite Radio January 09, 2006 at the network's studios at Rockefeller Center in New York City.  (Photo by Getty Images) ((Photo by Getty Images))

HOWARD STERN STANDS BEHIND COMMENTS SUGGESTING TRUMP SUPPORTERS TAKE DISINFECTANTS

Stern added that in a debate he would just play a clip of Trump "trying to fix the election" over and over again, although it was unclear exactly what clip he was referring to.

"There's no way I'd lose," he said. 

Stern's once close relationship with Trump deteriorated after he was elected president in 2016. Trump had been a frequent guest on his show over the years.

Radio and television personality Howard Stern is seen arriving to the ABC studio in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Radio and television personality Howard Stern is seen arriving to the ABC studio in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

HOWARD STERN CALLS FOR ‘F---ING’ AARON RODGERS TO BE KICKED OUT OF NFL IN PROFANITY-FILLED RANT

Stern maintained his support for Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, throughout the election, and turned down an invitation from Trump to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Stern ramped up his criticism of Trump throughout his presidency, at one point claiming the latter was "disgusted" by his own supporters, and mocking him for speculating on the effectiveness of several possible treatments for the coronavirus, such as ingesting disinfectants, in the early days of the pandemic.

Despite Trump later claiming he was being sarcastic, Stern suggested his supporters should inject disinfectant to see if it worked.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Flanked by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. With Americans testing positive from coronavirus rising President Trump is asking Congress for $1 trillion aid package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Flanked by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. With Americans testing positive from coronavirus rising President Trump is asking Congress for $1 trillion aid package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ( Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.